Benjamin Börner is a specialist in epigenetics and biological medicine. With the Börner Lebenswerk he runs a center for integrative medicine in Tübingen. Together with his team of experts, he supports people in leading a healthy and sustainably successful life. Here you can find out where the causes of the famous midday low lie and what needs to be done about it.

For more and more people, the afternoon slump is an integral part of their everyday lives. The often leaden exhaustion sets in particularly frequently after lunch. However, the famous low is not only due to an active digestive process, as Benjamin Börner confirms: “In addition to a changed blood sugar level, the so-called hormone axis is primarily responsible for the sometimes enormous tiredness in the afternoon. However, anyone who knows its effects on the organism can recognize the exhaustion counteract well.” As a specialist in biological and integrative medicine, Benjamin Börner has dedicated himself to supporting people on their way to a healthier life. In the following, the expert revealed where the well-known midday low comes from and what you can do about it.

What Causes the Afternoon Low

Chronic tiredness and fatigue is a condition that affects many people. The cause of afternoon fatigue is often found in lunch. After all, the blood sugar level rises rapidly here and falls again just as quickly. Although this is a fact that causes tiredness, it is not the sole cause. On the other hand, the hormone axis should also be considered. This is the axis between the hypothalamus and the pituitary gland in cooperation with the adrenal gland, which produces cortisol as a stress hormone. However, the stress hormone, like adrenaline and noradrenaline, has its bad reputation unjustly – after all, it was only possible for mankind to survive evolution thanks to their signals. Therefore, rather than attributing fatigue and other chronic illnesses to the existence of these hormones, the cause is found in their absence. Due to various influences, not enough adrenaline, noradrenaline, dopamine and cortisol are formed, which significantly reduces performance and thus causes fatigue.

Have hormone production analyzed

For many people, afternoon fatigue is therefore the result of low cortisol levels. Basically, this is highest in the morning and flattens out over the course of the day. Ideally, it reaches its lowest level in the evening. If the adrenal glands permanently produce too few stress hormones, people remain tired. It is therefore important to bring the body’s own hormone production back into balance. For this purpose, the values ​​must first be measured several times via the saliva.

The daily profile, recorded three to five times, then provides information about the actual hormone output. It is essential to get to the bottom of the cause of chronic fatigue. After all, it is a serious symptom of an imbalance in the body’s hormone balance. For this reason, those affected should not wait, but contact a specialist center if the symptoms persist.

Get to the bottom of the disease trigger

Chronic diseases such as permanent fatigue can also arise due to inflammation in the body. At the same time, intoxications with heavy metals or environmental factors such as polluted breathing air are possible triggers. So the afternoon slump is by no means just due to poor nutrition. Many different causes, which often include nicotine or tattoo ink, can impair hormone production and thus trigger chronic fatigue.

These causes can often not be determined by the family doctor’s blood count. Instead, functional analyzes are usually necessary in order to be able to identify the individual triggers of chronic fatigue. Once these are finally found, those affected can initiate needs-optimized measures for their recovery together with their doctor.

