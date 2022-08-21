The presence of some mild symptoms may be caused by something more serious at the root. Here are the main ones to pay attention to.

Nothing should be taken lightly, even when gods show up mild symptoms and it is not very well. In fact, at the root there could be something serious, and even if you do not give importance to certain symptoms, it is better to always hear the opinion of a doctor. This in fact has the skills to say if there is nothing serious or if there is a need for further examinations.

It is normal, in fact, not to feel well from time to time, but if the symptoms persist and are ignored because they are “mild”, you could put your own at risk. salute. There are four signs in particular that seemingly mild symptoms may be a sign of something serious.

The 4 mild symptoms to watch out for

1 Tiredness

Feeling tired could be a sign of type 2 diabetes. Typically these patients also present with other symptoms of diabetes, such as excessive thirst, frequent urination, and blurred vision. Some medications used to treat diabetes can cause fatigue resulting in anemia or a metabolic disorder known as lactic acidosis. These are unusual side effects ”.

2 short breath

Wheezing could be a sign of heart disease. Heart conditions such as angina, heart attack, heart failure, and some heart rhythm abnormalities such as atrial fibrillation can cause shortness of breath. If the heart does not pump enough oxygen-containing blood into the body, the body reacts by breathing faster to try to get more oxygen into the body.

3 Fever

Fever is a common symptom of monkeypox. Fever along with other symptoms such as chills, lymphadenopathy, malaise, myalgia and headache, may appear before the rash, but also after it or not at all. It depends from case to case.

4 Jaundice

Jaundice is that condition where the eyes and skin take on a yellowish hue, it can be a symptom of liver disease or cirrhosis. Elevated bilirubin levels can be attributed to inflammation or other abnormalities of the liver cells or to a blockage of the bile ducts. Jaundice is usually the first, and sometimes the only, sign of liver disease.