The minimalist nail trend 2023 looks so classy!

Is it just us or do you also have the feeling that the nail trends have become really elaborate in the last few months? Of course, get us wrong, we love a statement manicure with sparkling rhinestones and intricate embellishments. But sometimes we like to keep things a little simpler and a minimalist mani looks just as stunning and classy. A very good example of this are milk nails, which are currently being celebrated as THE nail trend in spring 2023. The minimalist nail design exudes pure elegance and is the new darling of all fashion girls. The next appointment at the nail salon is just around the corner and you don’t know what to do with your nails? Then read on and find out from us what exactly Milk Nails are and how to get the look.

Milk Nails: This is what makes the nail trend in spring 2023

Photo: Deavita / Marieta Goranova

The era of elaborate and gaudy nail designs seems to be over and minimalist looks are taking over for the coming season. Just think French Nails, Clean Nails or Milk Nails – the “clean girl aesthetic” is everywhere and neutral colors will probably never go out of style. As the name suggests, this is a simple nail design with a delicate, milky finish. Unlike pure white, milky nails don’t look as harsh, giving a clean, well-groomed look.

nail design ideas for short nails milk nails nail trend spring 2023.jpg

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

What do Jennifer Aniston, Zoe Kravitz and Hailey Bieber have in common? They are all avid fans of Milk Nails! If you also prefer a manicure that goes with literally everything, then Milk Nails as the 2023 nail trend is what you need. Whether for a minimalist everyday look or as elegant wedding nails – milky nails are always a pretty eye-catcher and can be worn on every occasion.

Make Milk Nails yourself: This is how you get the look

milky nails nail design milk nails do it yourself.jpg

Photo: Deavita / Marieta Goranova

The great thing about Milk Nails? You don’t need an appointment at the nail salon to get the simple look! As long as you have the right nail polish color, you can paint your nails yourself. If you haven’t found bright white nail polish, you can make your own by mixing three parts top coat with one part creamy white nail polish.

  • Prepare your hands as usual.
  • Apply a thin layer of base coat and let it dry completely.
  • Next, apply two coats of bright white/off-white nail polish and allow to dry again.
  • For a beautiful shine, seal the whole thing with a transparent top coat.

We love these variants

Whether you prefer nude or white, Milk Nails are the perfect way to keep things understated, yet modern and fresh. If the classic variant is too simple for you, you can spice up the nail design in different ways to your heart’s content. Here are some great looks for inspiration.

Milk Nails with embellishments

milk nails nail trend spring 2023 minimalist nail designs short nails.jpg

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

Milk Nails are not just white – the nail design has a soft cream tone with a beautiful almost creamy finish. To add a romantic, playful touch to the look, complement the manicure with a few small rhinestones and hearts. Just look at the photo above – isn’t this the perfect look for all lovers?

Milk French Nails

what are milk nails nail trend 2023 gel nails ideas short nails

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

Or why not combine two of the biggest nail trends in spring 2023? Milk French Nails are a real head turner and are at the top of our list of the prettiest nail designs of the season. The manicure gives our hands an elegant, polished touch and subtly complements absolutely any outfit.

With a subtle shimmer

milk nails nail trend 2023 gel nails ideas spring

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

Milk Nails work perfectly with both short and long fingernails and always look gorgeous. For a fine, shimmering touch, complement the nail design with a soft, barely noticeable glitter polish. Milky nails also harmonize particularly well with the popular Swirl Nails and feel super modern and feminine.

Milk Nails as elegant wedding nails

wedding nails 2023 milk nails nail trend spring summer.jpg

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

Forget the classic French Nails! When it comes to wedding nails 2023, Milk Nails are our absolute favorite! The manicure makes for a great change, but looks just as festive and classy. Small rhinestones as in the photo add a subtle touch of glamor without being too over the top.

