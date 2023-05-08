The minimalist nail trend 2023 looks so classy

What woman doesn’t love a pretty manicure? With the temperatures rising outside, spring and summer get us in the mood for bright colors and playful designs, and nail trends for 2023 are a lot of fun! But what if you are not a fan of colorful flowers and Co. and prefer to keep it simple? Then clean nails will become your new favorite look for the coming season! The nail trend has already taken our hearts by storm and is the absolute favorite of all minimalist fashionistas! But enough talking – read on and call the nail salon today!

Clean nails are the minimalist nail trend for spring 2023

Loud neon colors, romantic flower nails, etc. – with all the bold nail designs, we sometimes long for something simple and elegant, and this is where clean nails come into play. From makeup to our outfits, the clean girl aesthetic has been everywhere for a few months and will be gracing our fingernails this year. As the name suggests, this is a clean and simple nail design.

For clean nails, the fingernails are painted with a nail polish in soft nude nuances such as beige, cream or white and finally rounded off with a lighter or transparent polish as desired. The nail trend radiates timeless elegance and focuses on our hands. Beautiful and well-groomed hands and fingernails are essential for clean nails to show their best advantage.

Who can wear Clean Nails?

There is hardly a nail design that can surpass the simple elegance of Clean Nails. It doesn’t really matter whether it’s long stiletto nails, almond-shaped nails or short nails over 50 – the look always looks gorgeous and really suits women of all ages perfectly.

Make Clean Nails yourself: It’s that easy

The nail trends in spring 2023 are great eye-catchers, but mostly only for professionals. Unfortunately, not every woman has the time to get her nails done every 4 weeks. Fortunately, with Clean Nails you don’t have to! Each of us has painted our fingernails ourselves, right?

All you need is the right nail polish and nude colors are everywhere these days. Simply file the fingernails into the desired shape, care for them and paint them with nail polish. Whether as a classic manicure or gel nails is a matter of taste – clean nails work perfectly with both methods.

Clean nails with small decorations

You like it simple, but the classic version of Clean Nails is still too boring for you? No problem! You can spice up the simple nail design with different patterns and details to your heart’s content. How about the popular French Nails, for example? Or small swirl patterns in silver for an extra touch of glamor and sophistication?

The restrained nail trend also harmonizes very well with small flowers and ensures a romantic, playful look that is perfect for summer. As you can see, pretty much everything is allowed and there are absolutely no limits to your imagination. But you should avoid bright neon colors and eye-catching patterns – after all, clean nails should continue to look simple.