The minimum reference values ​​and the categories defined as ‘at risk’

Vitamin D as a drug is prescribed by the doctor and its cost may be borne by the National Health Service. Last February, theItalian Medicines Agency updated Note 96 on the prescribing suitability criteria of supplementation with vitamin D and its analogues (colecalciferol, calcifediol) for the prevention and treatment of deficiency states in adults.

The 2023 update, which replaces the previous guidelines on the reimbursement of vitamin D by the NHS, provides for: the introduction of the risk category “people with severe motor impairment or bedridden who live at home”; the calibration from 20 to 12 ng/mL (or from 50 to 30 nmol/L) of the maximum level of serum vitamin 25(OH)D, in the presence or absence of specific symptoms and in the absence of other associated risk conditions, necessary for purposes of reimbursement; the specification of differentiated levels of serum vitamin 25(OH)D in the presence of certain risk conditions. The value of vitamin D in the blood must therefore be less than 12 nanograms per milliliter to obtain the medicine for free (this applies to those who are not in conditions or categories at risk of deficiency, otherwise the levels for reimbursement rise or are not foreseen at all).

AIFA motivates its decision by citing the results of some studies according to which vitamin D supplementation “is unable to modify the risk of fracture in the healthy population, without risk factors for osteoporosis”. Within the scientific community, however, many point out that this vitamin impacts not only on bone health but also on the well-being of the body in general. «The effort to categorize patients by introducing differentiated thresholds that reflect our Consensus documents is certainly appreciable. However, hormone dosages (like that of vitamin D) have a high intrinsic variability which increases with the use of different methods in different laboratories.

Therefore, by introducing more parameters there is the risk of multiplying this variability (and the number of dosages per patient with an exponential increase in costs) complicating the clinical management. In fact, the values ​​of the same subject can change a lot from laboratory to laboratory», observes Professor Giustina. And he adds: “If the choice is the atypical one not to rely on the clinical judgment of the specialist, then the Authorities should consider acting as in the United States, where there is an expensive national program for the standardization of vitamin D dosages”. Or, it would be necessary for all laboratories in the country to use the same ones dosing methodsnot simple things. “And yet – concludes Giustina – these would be the ways, if you want to follow this “biochemical” path, to count on uniform values ​​and, consequently, the right to reimbursement, or less equal for everyone”.