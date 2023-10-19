The Minister of Health Opens Farmacista Più Congress: Pharmacy Reform and Future Plans Discussed

The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, inaugurated the Farmacista Più congress, emphasizing the crucial role of pharmacies in the country’s healthcare system. Schillaci stated that pharmacies have become a point of reference for the population, particularly in disadvantaged areas, and highlighted the need to increase local assistance levels. As part of this effort, pharmacies affiliated with the National Health Service will now be able to dispense medicines that were previously only available in hospital pharmacies. The Minister also announced a new remuneration model for pharmacies for dispensing drugs under the NHS.

The congress, organized by the Federation of Italian Pharmacists’ Orders (Fofi), aims to analyze the role of pharmacies in the national healthcare panorama. Schillaci pointed out that citizens now view pharmacists as qualified professionals who can provide personalized treatment and help manage chronic conditions. He also highlighted the potential of pharmacies to contribute to the dehospitalization of healthcare and reduce inappropriate use of healthcare facilities.

Schillaci further praised the activities in which pharmacies are engaged, such as the possibility of booking specialist services, which particularly benefits the elderly who may not be familiar with new technologies. He emphasized the importance of the pharmacy system’s ability to adapt to the changing healthcare needs of the community and expressed the government’s commitment to redesign a national health service that is truly citizen-centric.

The Minister expressed his appreciation for the support pharmacists have provided to the Health Service, particularly in the vaccination campaign. He mentioned the significant investment in training courses for pharmacists involved in the vaccination efforts, and the increasing number of pharmacists registered and trained in recent years.

Andrea Mandelli, president of Fofi, acknowledged the successful implementation of the project to reform Italian pharmacy and called for further reflections on the future of the profession. Mandelli emphasized the lessons learned from the pandemic and the importance of investing in health, considering the challenges posed by the aging population and the increasing demand for healthcare information on the internet. He also highlighted the need to govern scientific innovation, digital health, and the supply chain agreement.

The congress will discuss various topics, including the role of parapharmacies and the significance of Orders in the pharmacy sector. Mandelli concluded by stating that Italian pharmacists are always ready to train and update themselves to provide the best services possible.

Overall, the Farmacista Più congress serves as a platform for Italian pharmacists to discuss and shape the future of the profession, taking into account the evolving healthcare landscape and the needs of the population.

Share this: Facebook

X

