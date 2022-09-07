The news reported a few days ago from Corriere della Sera of a study by The Lancet which presents as a novelty the fact that early cures of Covid at home with anti-inflammatory they would have reduced hospitalizations by 90%. The journalist Angela Camusofor over two years at the forefront of documenting the shortcomings and contradictions in the management of the pandemic, came out yesterday with an investigation on The truth.

Unheard doctors: Sileri knewbut then…

“In April 2020, the Ministry of Health received three appeals which are signed by different groups of doctors and who say – despite being disconnected from each other – the same thing: ‘Look, we are wrong strategy. It’s not okay to wait at home with watchful waiting and tachipirina because we have seen that when we go to treat these patients immediately, with a series of drugs, they do not worsen and do not end up in hospital, except in minimal percentages. At least they had to be listened to. In particular, the Viceministro Sileri – who I remember being a doctor – receives one of these appeals by hand which is delivered to him by the then parliamentarian Emilio Carelliand Sileri replies to one of these doctors thanking her for the report and warning that she would send everything AIFA and that he would let her know. Nothing happened for months and months “.

Responsibility for all those dead

“In fact the history of the pandemic would have to be rewritten. The news published in the Corriere della Sera is what the home care doctors said for two and a half years and that I documented in a huge investigation for Out of the core in two and a half years, or that the systematic abandonment of Covid patients at home, their lack of medical assistance and the lack of early therapies they actually caused the majority of deaths. They are The truth we have published two pages, also containing an interview with Professor Pietro Lugi Garavelli, an infectious disease specialist from Novara, who reports what was already known, namely that Piedmont in 2020 formalized a protocol of early care, and he also spoke about it to the Senate. And then there were the appeals from April 2020 that arrived at the Ministry, which therefore could not fail to know ”.

The whole world needs to know

For Camuso, “this news should also come out of Italy: Italy, which was the first country to suffer the spread of infections, the first in which an effective cure for Covid was discovered based on timely intervention at home, with drugs that were already there. The doctors told the government: ‘We have found that if you give these drugs immediately, the patient almost never gets worse; if you don’t give it to him, the sick person can get worse. ‘ And the government pretended nothing happened. So you understand the responsibility not only towards all the victims, the society that has been sent into this disastrous economic situation for these lockdowns that would not have made sense, but also towards the whole international community? “.

The lies don’t stop there

“I documented the ambulances live who went, again in September 2021, to the homes of people who had fainted for 4-5 days with the operators who told the relatives that they had to wait with the tachipirina and see how it would go. We are not expressing opinions, I bring here a testimony based on a documentary work. And now we are witnessing the umpteenth manipulation of reality because all those who until the day before yesterday have reviled, offended, denigrated and defamed the home care doctors and said that there were no drugs and that aspirin should not be given are now telling the umpteenth lies, namely that these things they had always said, when it is not true: there is evidence“.