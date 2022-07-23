A food survey conducted in Switzerland not long ago confirmed that 4 Italian pasta brands there is still a trace of a dangerous substance: glyphosate. This survey was conducted by K-Tipp who analyzed 18 types of pasta different including 13 conventional and 5 organic farming and the goal was to test in the laboratory the chemical composition of pasta tested; the results, however, were not at all reassuring for Italy.

Ben 10 brands of pasta they were, in fact, very contaminated by a toxic herbicide called glyphosate. Four of these brands are of Italian origin, even if they are still minimal amounts of glyphosate, ie within the limits of the law. In addition to the presence of glyphosate in the paste, unfortunately significant traces of other substances problematic for the health of our body have been found; in particular, these are different types of pesticides including, first of all, pirimiphos-methyl in some Swiss brands.

However, the researchers also found traces of Deossinivalenolo (Don), a known mycotoxin, particularly dangerous especially for pregnant women, due to the neurological development of the fetus and children in general. You want to know now some nice curiosities about pasta, main and indispensable meal of every single day for Italians? There pasta it is a food obtained from the grinding of wheat which, as I have already said, constitutes an essential element of the Italian diet.

Its history has very ancient origins and it is difficult to establish who invented it: already known by the Greeks, it was then forgotten with the fall of the Roman Empire but later rediscovered thanks to the Arabs and the Chinese. It can be both dry and fresh, depending on the water content left in the dough and it was only a few centuries ago that it was seasoned for the first time with tomatoes. The pasta it is obtained by mixing semolina and wateralong with a small amount of salt.

A very suggestive story has it that pasta was invented by the Chinese and then brought to Europe by the great Marco Polo in 1295, on his return from the empire of the Great Khan. It is also very likely that the Chinese used pasta in their culinary tradition, but it is historically proven that ours has even more ancient origins, which have their roots in the Mediterranean tradition.