The Ministry of Health finances the PerfeTTO project with 15 million euros, for the creation of an Italian network of technology transfer centers in the Life Science sector, thanks to the “Innovative Health Ecosystem” program of the PNC at the PNRR

Written on November 17, 2023.

The Ministry of Healthin implementation of the interventions identified within the “Innovative Health Ecosystem” program of the National Plan for Complementary Investments (PNC) to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), co-financed with 15 million euros the creation of a network of Technology Transfer centers in the Life Science sector with a total value of 30 million euros.

54 members are participating in the project, between IRCCS, Universities, public and private bodies, organized in I and II level HUBs and Spokes. Representing the entire national network, as project Hub, is the Monzino IRCCS Cardiology Center in Milan and the IRCCS Level I Spokes Romagna Institute for the Study of Tumors “Dino Amadori” (IRST, Meldola, FC) and IRCCS “Saverio de Bellis” (Castellana Grotte, BA). The aim of the program is to create an innovative healthcare ecosystem through the creation of excellent clinical-translational research networks within the National Health Service, capable of sharing available technologies and existing skills. At the same time, capable of laying the foundations for implementing public-private interventions that operate in synergy to innovate, develop and create highly qualified employment opportunities, as well as promote a development model of the country more based on public research and the valorisation of its results . The project will last 8 years, of which the first 4 will be co-financed by the Ministry of Health.

The nascent Life Science TTO NETWORK called PerfeTTOmade up of Level I and II Spokes located throughout the national territory, aims to develop technology transfer activities and the creation of new innovative businesses (start-ups and spin-offs) in the Life Sciences sector. The already existing Technology Transfer structures such as the Technology Transfer Offices (UTT) of the Universities and Public Research Bodies, the structures operating at the IRCCS and other bodies of the SSN, regional UTTs, UTT networks. Methods, tools, resources, experiences, skills, contacts and initiatives to promote the sector’s technical-scientific offer will be shared. In parallel, specific training courses will be implemented for dedicated professional figures and new processes will be created for the promotion of innovations of interest to the market, the forms of intellectual property protection and the most appropriate valorisation formulas, such as new patent applications , industrial property titles, licensing agreements.

“The life sciences sector is a leading sector of the economy and increasingly strategic – comment the doctor Luca BattistelliResearch, Technology Transfer and Training Office (URTTF) and Grant Office IRST “Dino Amadori” Irccs – for this reason IRST has invested heavily in the valorisation of research in recent years with the clear objective of bringing innovation to the patient more quickly”. “The PerfeTTO project – he adds Dr. Paola Buriolialso from the URTTF of IRST – it is an important opportunity to capitalize on the investment both in promoting specific training for the acquisition of sector skills and in offering tools to accelerate Technology Transfer processes which represent a crucial step in transforming scientific discoveries into products , services and therapies that improve patients’ lives”.

In the photo Dr. Chiara Spadazzi, Dr. Luca Battistelli and Dr. Giuliana Villari at the Human Technopole Foundation in Milan for the 1st LIFE SCIENCE TTO NETWORK CONTEST

At Palazzo Mezzanotte, in Milan, the presentation of PerfeTTO preceded by the speech of Dr. Luca Battistelli on the topic “Early Stage Research in Life Science: trends and opportunities”

Share this: Facebook

X

