The Ministry of Health Funds Increase in Medicine Degree Places to Address Healthcare Professional Shortage

Ministry of Health Subsidizes Training of More Graduates in Spanish Public Universities to Address Future Shortage of Health Professionals

October 2, 2023, 2:40 pm

The Ministry of Health has allocated a total of €49,998,257.74 to finance the addition of 677 new places in Medicine in Spanish public universities for the 2023-2024 academic year. This significant investment aims to alleviate the deficit of health professionals in the coming years by subsidizing the training of more graduates.

The direct grant of subsidies to increase the number of Medicine degrees in Spanish universities was approved by the Council of Ministers in July. The funds will primarily be used to enhance the infrastructure and equipment of faculties, essential elements for improving undergraduate teaching. The objective of this initiative is to address the existing shortage of health professionals in certain specialties and strengthen the National Health System (SNS).

José Miñones, the acting Minister of Health, expressed his gratitude for the increase of up to 15 percent in the number of students embarking on their Medicine studies this year. He believes that this boost will contribute to strengthening the human resources of the Spanish health system, in line with other measures being implemented by the Ministry.

This move to create additional Medicine places in public universities is a collaborative effort between the central government and autonomous communities, which have jurisdiction in this area. The aim is to fortify public universities and encourage autonomous communities to increase the number of available places by up to 15 percent. Consequently, the total number of places to study Medicine in public universities in Spain for this academic year amounts to 6,626.

This decision by the government responds to a report published by the Ministry of Health in March 2021, which highlighted the need for specialist doctors from 2021 to 2035. The report identified a shortage of graduates from medical schools in relation to the demand for specialized health training, particularly in areas such as Family and Community Medicine.

The Ministry’s investment in increasing the training capacity for Medicine graduates in Spanish public universities is a critical step toward addressing the impending shortage of health professionals. By strengthening the education system and providing necessary resources, the government is actively working to ensure the well-being of the Spanish population and bolster the healthcare sector.

