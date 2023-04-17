the Ministry of Health guide on symptoms, treatment and prevention

AND boom Of almost Of scarlet fever in Italy. For months now i pediatricians have raised the alarm emphasizing that this phenomenon is also caused by Covid: the various restrictions necessary to contain the health emergency have also limited the circulation of other viruses and bacteria, such as that of scarlet fever“disallenando” so the immune systemespecially of the little ones.

There has been an increase in theinfection and group A strep (GAS), which can cause mild forms of the disease such as tonsillitis, pharyngitisbut also the scarlet feverin some European countries. A detailed picture of the situation in Italy was provided by a circular of Ministry of Health. in which it can be read that “nationwide there is a increase of the cases of scarlet fever starting from January 2023 ” and the people most affected are above all the children of age less than 15 years.

In any case it is important not to give in to worries and alarmism, in fact, even if it is true that there have been increases, it is good to remember that theOms (World Health Organization) and theEcdc (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control) currently estimate as basso il risk of invasive group A streptococcal disease infections (iGAS) for the general population.

Indeed, it must be considered that the current increase in cases of iGAS reported in some European countries is moderate and that the reported cases non are caused by a new strain. Scarlet fever is therefore easily treated with antibiotics. The important thing is to notice the symptoms early in order to be able to intervene. So here comes the help guide of the Ministry of Health which provided indications on how to recognize i symptomswhat are the cure to adopt and how to prevent the infection.

Scarlet fever, the guide of the Ministry of Health: symptoms and causes

The scarlet fever it is a disease caused by the infection of the bacterium beta-haemolytic streptococcus Of group A (Streptococcus pyogenes). The typical appearance of red speckles on the body (rash), a typical disorder of the disease, is caused precisely by the release of a toxin produced by the bacterium. The disease mostly affects children 2-8 years and the period of greatest contagion in Italy goes from December-April. The transmission of scarlet fever takes place through coming into contact with culture e saliva and the bacterium has an incubation between i 2-5 days. I symptoms they usually occur within a week of infection. The first signs are:

sore throat ;

; heachache ;

; general malaise ;

; fever above 38°C with enlargement of lymph nodes of the neck ;

with enlargement of of the ; Rash.

L’rash usually manifests itself in the beginning at the level of Chest, back e bellyand then spread to the limbs. It is easy to distinguish it from chickenpox and measles as it is made up of pinkish-red spots that can come together and disappear by pressing a finger on it, only to reappear when it is removed. In the skin folds (armpits or elbows), the redness may be more evident and the skin feels rough to the touch. The face, on the other hand, if affected by the rash, can become very red, as after taking a lot of sun, with the exception of the area around the mouth which remains pale. Sometimes even there lingua can be covered with one white patina which, after a few days, disappears leaving the tongue red and with swollen papillae, more commonly defined as “strawberry tongue”.

Scarlet fever, the Ministry of Health guide: treatment and prevention

The scarlet fever and treatment easily through one antibiotic therapy prescribed by the pediatrician which can be combined with the administration of paracetamol (tachypirine) or ibuprofen if high fever occurs,

It is usually recommended to drink plenty of fluids and rest. We must therefore not be frightened in the event of the appearance of symptoms: the scarlet fever non And more dangerous but it is important treat it within 10 days from the onset to avoid complications such as abscesses or immune-mediated reactions, which they can cause rheumatic disease, carditis, glomerulonephritis e artrite post-streptococcica.

Il Ministry of Health finally provided some guidelines useful for the prevention of the contagion scarlet fever. The scarlet fever And contagious from the time of the onset of symptoms until approx 24 hours later the beginning of antibiotic therapyand it is therefore good that until then you stay at home without going to school or work.

Furthermore, given that the infection occurs through the diffusion of the microdrops expelled during coughing and sneezing, it is advisable cover nose e mouth when coughing and sneezing, immediately throwing away the tissue. Also, you need to provide adequate ventilation of the internal ambients and follow a good one hand hygiene, washing them frequently with soap and water, do not share towels, sheets, utensils and other personal items with people with scarlet fever. Finally, the schools where GAS infections are reported should run the cleaning e disinfection of toys and surfaces frequently touched by pupils.