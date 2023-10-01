The Ministry of Health Invests Nearly 50 Million Euros to Increase Medicine Degree Places in Spain

The central government, through the Ministry of Health, has allocated 1,312,001 euros to finance an increase of 16 Degree in Medicine places in Cantabria. This investment is part of a total of nearly 50 million euros, which will fund the increase of 677 Bachelor’s places in Medicine in Spanish public universities across all the autonomous communities.

The main objective of this funding is to address the deficit of health professionals in certain specialties and strengthen the National Health System (SNS). According to the acting Minister of Health, José Miñones, this increase in the number of students studying Medicine will help reinforce the human resources of the Spanish health system.

In addition to this initiative, the Ministry of Health has also increased the number of Specialized Health Training places by 38% in the last five years. This year, there are 11,607 places, including 8,772 for Medicine, making it the largest call in history. This, combined with the increase in undergraduate places, brings the total offer for studying Medicine in public universities in Spain this academic year to 6,626 places.

The direct subsidies for the increase in Medicine Degree places were approved by the Council of Ministers in July. The funds will mainly be used to improve the infrastructure and equipment of the faculties, which is seen as a necessary element for enhancing undergraduate teaching.

This measure is a response to a report published by the Ministry of Health in March 2021, which highlighted a shortage of medical school graduates in relation to the demand for specialized health training places and the needs of certain specialties, such as Family and Community Medicine.

The allocation of funds was coordinated with the autonomous communities, which have jurisdiction in this area, and aims to strengthen public universities. The Ministry of Health is working closely with the communities to build a stronger, higher quality, and more accessible National Health System for all citizens.

