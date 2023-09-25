Home » The Ministry of Health Launches Fetal Medicine Unit at José María Cullen Hospital in Santa Fe
Health

The Ministry of Health Launches Fetal Medicine Unit at José María Cullen Hospital in Santa Fe

by admin
The Ministry of Health Launches Fetal Medicine Unit at José María Cullen Hospital in Santa Fe

The Ministry of Health has announced the opening of the Fetal Medicine Unit at the José María Cullen hospital in Santa Fe. The unit is equipped to make timely diagnoses, particularly for Congenital Heart Disease, and will offer referrals and access to specialized treatment. The director of the hospital, Bruno Moroni, expressed his excitement about being part of the national network and having the resources for accurate diagnoses. Carlos Arias, the head of the Obstetrics Service, highlighted the unit’s coordination with the national network of fetal medicine, which enables consultation, training, and treatment options. Mario Palermo, a specialist in maternal fetal medicine and president of the Argentine Fetal Medicine Network, praised the progress made in reaching this milestone and thanked the support from Daniel Aguirre, vice president of the network. The national network aims to address healthcare inequalities throughout the country by ensuring early diagnoses and appropriate follow-up care. By resolving these inequalities, the network has already helped over 100 patients with complex pathologies. Going forward, the network is committed to further expanding its actions and providing solutions for patients in need.

See also  "Omicron, there's a piece of the cold virus ....

You may also like

Ilary Blasi receives the Golden Tapir and launches...

The Rise of the Omicron, Eris Subvariant: What...

This is what you should keep in mind...

MAPFRE’s Sustainability Plan 22-24: Contributing to the UN...

Cnel: Francesco Riva joins the presidential council

The Power of Fruits: Exploring the Vitamin D...

German Bundestag – Questions about infections and hospital...

the colon cancer with metastasis that killed him...

Metronomic Chemotherapy: A Game-Changer for Cancer Treatment

Corona: So many Germans are afraid of it

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy