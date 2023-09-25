The Ministry of Health Launches Fetal Medicine Unit at José María Cullen Hospital in Santa Fe

The Ministry of Health has announced the opening of the Fetal Medicine Unit at the José María Cullen hospital in Santa Fe. The unit is equipped to make timely diagnoses, particularly for Congenital Heart Disease, and will offer referrals and access to specialized treatment. The director of the hospital, Bruno Moroni, expressed his excitement about being part of the national network and having the resources for accurate diagnoses. Carlos Arias, the head of the Obstetrics Service, highlighted the unit’s coordination with the national network of fetal medicine, which enables consultation, training, and treatment options. Mario Palermo, a specialist in maternal fetal medicine and president of the Argentine Fetal Medicine Network, praised the progress made in reaching this milestone and thanked the support from Daniel Aguirre, vice president of the network. The national network aims to address healthcare inequalities throughout the country by ensuring early diagnoses and appropriate follow-up care. By resolving these inequalities, the network has already helped over 100 patients with complex pathologies. Going forward, the network is committed to further expanding its actions and providing solutions for patients in need.

