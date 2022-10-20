Attention! Another recall from the Ministry of Health, microbiological risk for this cooked ham.

Yet another recall from the Ministry of Health. This time it’s about cooked ham, one batch in particular. Most likely this salami has a bacterium that could cause problems for our health.

The cooked ham in question is sold packaged in slices, therefore with a practical and convenient packaging. Usually all of us have it in the fridge especially for making toast or sandwiches at the last minute. It often happens to return home late and do not know what to prepare, it always comes in handy, especially the packaged one that has a longer shelf life.

Let’s face it a little bread, tomatoes, salad and cooked ham are enough and lunch or dinner is served. We come to us, we try to understand which one cooked ham cannot be eaten at all to avoid food poisoning.

The Ministry of Health recalls this packaged cooked ham

The health authorities, food business operators are always careful to protect human health, therefore strict controls are carried out on a daily basis. In some cases it is considered necessary to recall the food product for various reasons.

I risks can be microbiological, physical, chemical, but there are cases in which the recall occurs due to the presence of an ingredient not mentioned on the label. So all of us should pay attention, we often get distracted and are unaware of any food recalls. Just check directly on the portal of the Ministry of Health.

This time the recall is serious enough. The recalled cooked ham must not be consumed due to the possible presence of Listeria Monocytogenes.

Let’s try to understand which brand and lot are involved.

The date of the recall is October 13, 2022. The product brand is Sapor di Cascina.

The sales denomination is High Quality Cooked Ham. The name or business name of the FBO in whose name the product is marketed is Penny Market.

Il production batch is 223467.

The expiry date or minimum storage term is October 20, 2022. Il product is sold in packs of 150 grams.

As already mentioned, the reason for the recall is not the microbiological compliance, possible presence of Listeria Monocytogenes.

If you find yourself with this product at home it is advisable to deliver it immediately to the point of sale and ask for a refund or replacement. The company obviously apologizes for the inconvenience caused to consumers.

The bacterium responsible for the recall is Listeria Monocytogenes, which causes listeriosis food infection. Following the infection, episodes of diarrhea, fever, vomiting, nausea and muscle aches may occur, in severe cases it can cause sepsis, meningitis.

The greatest risk is for people with weaker immune systems, such as the elderly, infants and children. Another product was recently recalled for this reason.

So check yourself if you have this pack of cooked ham in the fridge, and immediately follow the advice given!