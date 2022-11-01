Reports and reminders of potentially dangerous food products are increasingly frequent in Italy: today it is up to a well-known brand.

The Ministry of Health has recently intensified more and more controls on food products processed and distributed throughout the territory. This time, the brand of a well-known cheese is being targeted by the Ministry.

On 27 October a new food recall was issued involving and type of cheese available in many supermarkets.

The well-known cheese for microbiological risk has been withdrawn

The recall is about cheese “Taleggio DOP with raw milk” of three different brands: Casarrigoni, Lands of Italy e Pastures of the Farmer. The cheese presents as expiration date and batches of withdrawn products of Casarrigoni are 28/11/22 (Law 25272), 02/12/22 (Law 25276), 05/12/22 (Law 25279) and finally 06/12/22 (Law 25280). For the cheese produced by Lands of Italy the batch number of the withdrawn products of Terre d’Italia 5277 (the packaging lot indicated above was obtained from product lot 04082A). For the Withdrawn products from Pascoli del Fattore we have an expiry date on 11/28/22 (L. 25272), 12/02/22 (L. 25276) and 12/03/22 (L. 25277).

If you bought a package from one of these three lots, you can bring the cheese back to the point of sale and request a refund, in this case there is no need to present the receipt. If, on the other hand, you have eaten the cheese, be careful. The reason for the recall is precisely due to the fact that the product is contaminated and dangerous to health.

Inside the cheese, traces of Escherichia coli shiga toxin-producing gene eae sg O26. This complicated wording indicates the presence of a bacterium that is capable of producing very dangerous toxins for the body.

These can cause hemorrhagic diarrhea, cramps and blood in the stool. Most people who become infected with STEC recover on their own in 5-10 days. In the past, people who have consumed foods contaminated with this toxin have reported more or less permanent kidney damage.

Damage to the kidneys and other organs becomes more likely in people with compromised immune systems, in children and the elderly, and in pregnant women. In particular, the danger is that of developing HUS, or haemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). In the event that unfortunately the contamination has triggered these serious symptoms, it is necessary to consult a doctor and go to the emergency room immediately. Fortunately, most people who develop this syndrome recover within a few weeksbut in severe cases it can compromise the kidney organs forever and in some rare cases lead to death.