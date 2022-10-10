Home Health the Ministry of Health urges them not to eat them
Listeria alarm, from the Ministry of Health. Bernard Jarnoux Crepier chocolate pancakes may contain the ‘possible presence of listeria monocytogenes’. A contagion that affects another food product, after the case of wurstel and salmon sandwiches. The notice of the ministry, dated 10 October, warns of the possible microbiological risk and therefore invites not to consume the product.

The company, based in Lamballe, France, on 6 October ordered the recall from the market of lot 256 of the product (sold in packs of 6) due to microbiological risk. The recommendation to consumers is “not to consume the product, to return it to the point of sale for refund or replacement”. Here the link to the document of the ministry of health.

