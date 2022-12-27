Home Health The Ministry of Health withdraws batches of Trombetta coffee – breaking latest news
The recall for “chemical risk” of batches of pods of three coffee brands was ordered by the Ministry of Health. The provision concerns the ‘Espresso arabica’ capsules of Trombetta coffee – produced in the Pomezia plant (Rome) – due to “potential ochratoxin value beyond the legal limit”. Trombetta’s ‘Espresso arabica’ product can also be found under the brands ‘Lo zio d’America’ and ‘Cialda Consilia’, which have been subjected to a similar recall. The ministry advises consumers who have purchased products from the indicated batches to bring them back to the point of sale.

