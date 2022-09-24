Collect lots of household and kitchen items. The Ministry of Health has notified the recall: here is the reason and all the details

In recent weeks, the Ministry of Health has announced the recall of several batches of food products due to the possible presence of external materials or chemicals not reported inside some packages and some products. In particular, in the first case reference is made to the so-called “recall for physical risk“. Among the latest reports of recalls due to physical risk, we had reported that of the well-known dietary supplement of Quetidia. Some batches of the Fast-Slow oral solution had been recalled due to a possible unexpected effervescence in some bottles, which can lead to the leakage of the liquid. contained therein.

With regard to the recall for chemical risk, however, on 22 September the Ministry of Health announced the recall of some batches of branded vanilla ice creams. Häagen-Dazs. The reason for the withdrawal of the batches of some ice creams of this well-known US brand is due to the possible presence of ethylene chlorhydrin o 2-chloroethanola substance that is harmful to our body.

Lots withdrawn: here is the report from the Ministry of Health

In the last few hours, the Ministry of Health reported the withdrawal by the operators of some batches of TT TABLE TOP branded glasses. In particular, the recall occurred due to the risk of migration of materials intended to come into contact with food. The substance that could have come into contact with food is formaldehyde. This exceeds, in such glasses, the limit values ​​provided. Therefore, the products do not comply with those required by the EC Regulation 10/2011 and subsequent amendments and additions.

As stated in the recall document, the sales denomination of the recalled products is as follows: ML 1088 GLASS H. CM 8.5 X 7.5. The name or business name of the FBO in whose name the product is marketed is TABLE TOP PORCELLANE SRL. The production batch is LOT. NO. T-T602. The factory / manufacturer identification mark is FORM SERVIS. The manufacturer’s name is FORM SERVIZ EKIPMANLARI SAN.ve DIS TICARET LTD.STI. The plant is located in Turkey, in Basaksehir / Istanbul. The weight of the sales unit is 66 grams, while the measures are 8.5 x 7.5 cm. Anyone who purchased the product is invited to bring it back in order to be entitled to a refund.

