The Ministry of Health has arranged, in collaboration with the manufacturer, for the collection throughout the national territory of the packs of Guizza natural mineral water – produced by Fonte Valle Reale (see photo) from the plant in Popoli, province of breaking latest news. The peremptory invitation of the Ministry to consumers who have purchased it and to “Do not consume and return to the point of sale”.

The water contained in the packs of 6 PET bottles of 1.5 liters each could be contaminated by Staphylococcus aureus, a bacterium that could cause various problems for those who ingest it, with symptoms such as nausea, headache, weakness, abdominal pain , diarrhea and even fever.

The notice concerns a specific production lot (10LB2202A – 08lb2208a). However, for anyone who has recently purchased a bottle of this water it is advisable to bring it back to the store and get their money back.

The Notice of the Ministry of Health