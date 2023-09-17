the Ministry’s hypothesis. The issue of sickness certificates remains

For asymptomatic patients positive for Covid, “the commitment is to identify cases in which presence at work does not imply an epidemiological risk, or to encourage possible forms of smart working where possible”. This was stated by Silvestro Scotti, general secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), at the end of the discussion this morning with the general director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Francesco Vaia. On the table, among others, is the topic of sick certificates in case of Covid positivity and the related epidemiological and bureaucratic implications.

The comparison

It was an “extremely operational” comparison – underlines Scotti in a note – which demonstrates attention towards general medicine and the right consideration for an epidemiological picture which to date does not worry, but still requires effective responses and attention. In this sense I want to thank Francesco Vaia for the immediate response he gave to our request for a meeting.”

The sickness certificates node

«In continuity with the previous meeting – states the Fimmg leader – we found Vaia’s willingness to establish a path of constant comparison, the only effective way to determine and update the operational procedures linked to the evolution of the epidemiological picture». For the certification of illness referring to Covid-positive symptomatic subjects, for example, Scotti announced, «director Vaia has reassured that he will take action with his offices to discuss with the INPS in order to identify the best procedures to activate and avoid misunderstandings between general practitioners and their patients and to activate procedures for sharing the diagnosis with tax doctors who, in the event of an illness check in the home of a Covid-positive person, may involuntarily become infected and encourage the spread of the infection” .

The future direction

«No alarm, therefore, but constant work to offer responses tailored to the situation and allow local doctors to be ready for every health request from citizens», adds Scotti, finally recalling how the start of the vaccination campaign remains a key point for effective prevention work: «Essential to best guarantee fragile patients and avoid overcrowding in emergency facilities».

