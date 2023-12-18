The Ministry’s indications for Covid after the increase in infections in view of Christmas 2023: what changes

Italy Sees Increase in Covid and Flu Cases, Puts Pressure on Healthcare System

In the last week of December, Italy saw a spike in Covid-19 cases with 56,404 new infections, marking a slight decrease of 3.8% from the previous week. However, deaths from Covid increased by 1% compared to the previous week. Swabs for testing decreased by 1.9%, with a positivity rate of 20.2%, a decrease of 0.4%.

Healthcare facilities in Italy are under pressure with 7,426 people hospitalized and 240 beds occupied in intensive care as of 13th December. The surge in infections is said to be due to the Covid JN1 variant, with symptoms similar to those of seasonal flu.

In response to the increase in cases, the Ministry of Health has issued a circular with guidelines for accessing and hospitalizing patients in healthcare facilities, hospitals, and RSAs. The circular emphasizes the need for diagnostic tests for Covid-19 and other influenza viruses for those presenting symptoms.

According to doctors, the peak of Covid infections is expected to be seen during the Christmas holiday. In light of the upcoming peak, the Ministry of Health has urged healthcare facilities to activate and strengthen epidemiological surveillance paths.

Aside from Covid-19, the incidence of flu syndromes in Italy is stable, with an average of 11.1 cases per 1,000 patients. Those most affected are children under 5 years old with an incidence of 25.2 cases per 1,000 patients.

The country is bracing itself for the holiday season as it faces a surge in both Covid-19 and seasonal flu cases. With increased hospitalizations and the pressure on healthcare facilities, authorities are urging the public to adhere to health guidelines and get tested for Covid-19 and influenza if symptoms arise.