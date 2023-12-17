The Ministry’s indications for Covid after the increase in infections in view of Christmas 2023: what changes

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to be a major concern in Italy as infections are on the rise, prompting the Ministry of Health to issue a circular reiterating the need for diagnostic tests in hospitals and residential care facilities (RSA). As the holiday season approaches, the combination of increased Covid-19 cases and seasonal flu threatens to further strain healthcare facilities.

In the week from December 7 to 13, Italy reported a total of 56,404 new Covid-19 infections, representing a slight decrease of -3.8% compared to the previous week. However, the number of deaths due to Covid-19 increased by 1% to 316. The number of swab tests conducted also decreased by -1.9%, and the positivity rate stood at 20.2%.

With 7,426 hospitalized Covid-19 patients and 240 beds occupied in intensive care units, the pressure on healthcare facilities has intensified. The emergence of the Covid JN1 variant, which exhibits symptoms similar to those of seasonal flu, is believed to be contributing to the acceleration of infections in Italy.

In response to the concerning trend, the Ministry of Health has issued a circular emphasizing the importance of conducting diagnostic tests for Sars-CoV-2 and other influenza viruses for individuals with Covid-19 symptoms who access or are admitted to healthcare facilities, hospitals, and RSAs. The circular, signed by Francesco Vaia, the general director of Prevention at the Ministry of Health, underscores the need for broad epidemiological surveillance and virological surveillance to monitor the spread of the virus.

While the incidence of flu syndromes remains stable in Italy, children under 5 years of age are particularly affected, with an incidence rate of 25.2 cases per 1,000 patients.

As the holiday season approaches, the Ministry’s circular serves as a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant and taking necessary precautions to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 and influenza. The emphasis on diagnostic testing and surveillance reflects the government’s commitment to safeguarding public health during this critical time.

