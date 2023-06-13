the miracle of the 4 children who survived in the Jungle, the expert explains how they were saved » ILMETEO.it

Colombia: the miracle of the 4 children who survived in the Jungle, the expert explains how they were saved

The little brothers found by the Colombian army team

They had dispersed approxin thedue to a plane crash, but fortunately the story ofended with a happy ending and an expert now explains how the little ones have managed to survive in this hostile environment for so long.

What happened in is a real miracle Colombia. The Colombian president himself, Gustavo Petro, talks about ‘a magical day’. The survivors, as reported by the newspaper Republic, they are four brothers aged thirteen, nine, four years and eleven months. Their mother died in the crash of the Cessna 206 plane, along with the two pilots.

The children, thirteen-year-old Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, nine-year-old Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy, four-year-old Tien Ranoque Mucutuy and one-year-old Cristin Ranoque Mucutuy, traveled from San Joseé del Guaviare, where they had been stabilized after their discovery, weak and undernourished, until to the capital aboard an army aircraft, together with his father, one of their grandparents and other family members.

At the air base, reports the newspaper Timefour ambulances were waiting for them, in which they were transferred to the military hospital in Bogota where medical checks and the process of hydration and nutrition will continue.

The four little brothers managed to survive in one of the most impenetrable jungles in the world thanks to the knowledge acquired in their tribe, especially from their grandmother Fatima. As she said John Morenoa Guananese indigenous leader from Vaupes,”it is a virgin jungle, thick, dangerous” e “they had to resort to the knowledge they learn in the community, the ancestral knowledge to survive“. “They were raised by their grandmother, who lives in the Araracuara Indigenous Reserve. The traditional knowledge they were taught was what kept them alive“, Moreno said again.