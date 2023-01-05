Paola Caruso she is hospitalized. The showgirl announced it in an Instagram story, explaining that she collapsed due to the “misfortune” that happened to her son Michele. In December, the 37-year-old had communicated on social networks that her child had fallen ill, without revealing further details. Today the announcement of her hospitalization: «I have never recovered from Michele’s misfortune – Paola Caruso wrote in an Instagram story in which she shows her arm attached to a drip – my body has had too much trauma. I tried to be strong for my son who only has me. I’ve been through too bad a time, actually the worst of my life and it’s still going on. But I’m human and this time I collapsed.”

On December 22nd, the former competitor of the Isola dei Famosi spoke thus of the illness of his son, only 3 years old: «I am no longer publishing on my social networks for a very important reason: we were in Sharm with my son and we had to return to Emergency Italy for a misfortune that happened to Michele». Since then the little one would have been sick: «We’ve been doing tests and therapy for a month and we’ll be doing a lot of therapy for a long time. I thank everyone who wrote to me because I disappeared. It is a very delicate period for me and my son. For now I don’t feel like saying more also because there are actions underway, some very serious things have happened ».

A few days later, Paola Caruso found herself forced to respond to the haters who accused her of celebrating Christmas despite Michele’s health conditions: «I repeat what I have already said. My son still has a major health problem. As a mom I try to give my son the best Christmas ever. Enough malice even at Christmas. Shame on you”.