The Mmg must be fully included in the NHS

by Massimo Tosini

19 JUN –

Dear Director,

the debate of the last few days, which has involved Polillo and other significant others, on the role of the GP stimulates me to enter the debate above all because it is animated by the desire to give my contribution aimed at saving the NHS.

Ministerial Decree 77/2022 represents an extraordinary opportunity both to update Law 833/78 and to review medical practice. The first point is to start again from the territory and from the ability of the actors of the social and health system to get close to the fragile. The other aspect, no less important, is represented by the Salutogenic paradigm, ie starting from health to stave off the onset of pathologies over time, through new and updated practices. Getting out of the hospital-centric dimension and the pathogenic paradigm is today a clear priority.

In my opinion, the need to bring the GP out of the current condition fits into this framework, to insert him fully into the NHS through full-time employment both to provide his services in community houses and in hospitals and outpatient clinics. Through an adequate rotation between territory and hospital, GPs will not only be able to enter into relationships with method, pathology or organ specialists, but will also be able to acquire, over time, a considerable wealth of experience that only the field is capable of To provide.

However, it remains essential that all doctors update their practices and make public health their primary focus. Illich pointed out, a few decades ago, that therapeutic medicine, which intervenes to respond to a symptomatology and block the apparent symptoms of a disease, is bad medicine. In exchange, he proposed an art of demedicalized health, that is to say hygiene, nutrition, the pace of life, working conditions, housing and today, we add, the fight against non-communicable diseases; a veritable epidemic of the 21st century in the affluent world.

While I understand the gradualness proposed by Polillo, together with his friend Saverio Proia, I believe that the conditions in which the NHS finds itself are such as to make it urgent to hire GPs who, however, need to be reorganized and trained to work with other and new professions whose the aim must be to promote the full or residual health of all citizens. So no longer mere functionaries of the system as Galimberti claims, but health promoters short.

Massimo Tosini

Health sociologist

June 19, 2023

