The monitoring for Covid changes, the new indicators arrive – Healthcare

news-txt”>

The criteria and indicators for monitoring the progress of Covid in Italy are changing. The decree of the Ministry of Health establishing the new system connected to phase 3 of the Sars-CoV-2 epidemic has been published in the Official Gazette, in which the decree of 30 April 2020 with the 21 indicators is also repealed.

A leaner system whose criteria and indicators will be identified with a joint ad hoc circular of the general directorates of health prevention and health planning expected in the next few hours. In addition, the Ministry of Health, through the Control Room, analyzes the information relating to monitoring on a weekly basis and will be able to redefine its frequency on the advice of the experts.