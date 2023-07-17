The monoclonal antibody that curbs cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients awaits FDA approval

A new drug seems to slow down the course ofAlzheimer, curbing the cognitive decline, a typical trait of the disease. This is demonstrated by the study by the University of California, San Francisco published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (Jama). They are warned, pending the approval of donanemab, the third new drug for Alzheimer’s, from the Food and Drug Administration, scientific advances in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

“Medications work better for people in the early stages of the disease and other therapies will be needed to help people in advanced stages,” he said gil rabinovici, director of the University of California, San Francisco’s Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center affiliated with the Memory and Aging Center, the departments of Neurology, Radiology, and Biomedical Imaging at the University of California, San Francisco, and the Weill Institute for Neurosciences. “This is likely just the beginning chapter of a new era of molecular therapies for Alzheimer’s disease and related neurodegenerative disorders,” said Rabinovici, who was not involved in the trial.

Donanemab is a monoclonal antibody, like the two previous Alzheimer’s drugs, aducanumab and lecanemab. These medicines attack the brain plates which are made up of a protein called amyloid; they disturb cell function and lead to the rapid spread of another protein called tau. Both amyloid and tau contribute to the development of Alzheimer’s disease. The study showed that donanemab has slowed cognitive decline by 35% compared to placebo, in patients with low to moderate levels of tau in the brain. These results are similar to those obtained with Leqembi, which received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval earlier this month. In the donanemab study, patients also had a 40% lower risk for progression from mild to mild dementia or mild to moderate dementia. Donanemab has established itself as the best drug available for the removal of amyloid plaques, even compared to Aduhelm and Leqembi.

The medicine reduced tau concentrations in the blood, but not in a key area of ​​the brain. Patients in a more advanced stage of disease showed little or no benefit compared to those who received the placebo. “Combined with the drug’s potentially serious side effects, this should prompt experts to aim higher in developing more effective and safer treatments,” Rabinovici wrote. Donanemab should be limited to patients with low to moderate tau levels, indicating mild disease. Other studies are evaluating the efficacy of monoclonal antibodies in the early stage of the disease, before symptoms appear. Like the two precursor drugs for Alzheimer’s, donanemab has been associated with Aria (Amyloid-related imaging abnormalities), ie amyloid-related imaging abnormalities that can include brain swelling and microhemorrhages. Severe Aria, including three deaths, occurred in 3.7% of patients.

The risks were higher among patients with the APOE4 gene, which is linked to a higher likelihood of getting Alzheimer’s. “For this reason – said Rabinovici – genetic testing should be recommended before monoclonal antibody treatment”. Although Aria has generally been handled safely in clinical trials, Rabinovici urged caution as these drugs enter the market and suggested limiting access to patients with normal MRIs before treatment, repeating scans at regular intervals and to stop or stop treatment when Aria occurs. A major limitation of the study was the lack of diversityto. Only 8.6% of the 1,251 US participants were non-white. “The study raises ethical concerns about the generalizability of the findings to higher-risk populations, showing higher rates of dementia in black and Latino populations,” Rabinovici said. “Given donanemab’s high costs and huge patient demand, it might make sense to limit the duration of treatment to the time needed to clear the amyloid plaques from the brain,” Rabinovici said. “This – concluded Rabinovici – could significantly improve the feasibility of care for patients, doctors, insurers and health systems”.

