The more oral sex is practiced, the more the risk of throat cancer increases: “In young people it is increasingly common, girls are more enterprising than grandmothers”

We talked about it with Professor Chiara Simonelli, a well-known psychologist and sexologist, professor of the Sexual Development Clinic at La Sapienza in Rome

A serious and delicate phenomenon is affecting the USA and England. I am throat cancer diagnoses are on the rise and the main cause, according to experts, is attributable to oral sex. Dr Hisham Mehanna, of the University of Birmingham, says that 70% of throat cancer cases are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), a normally harmless virus that spreads through sexual contact. According to Dr. Mehanna”people who engage in oral sex with multiple partners have a nine times higher risk of developing throat cancer”. This is because fellatio and cunnilingus can lead to an HPV infection in the back of the throat, near the tonsils. In most cases the disease disappears on its own while in some cases it can evolve into a tumor. In fact, in 70% of cases diagnosed with throat cancer, the origin comes from a papillomavirus infection.

There is a vaccine for HPV that has so far been administered to only 54% of Americans, well below the 80% threshold believed to be safe for the population. More than 50,000 cases of oral or oropharyngeal cancer are diagnosed in the United States each year, resulting in more than 10,000 deaths annually. Therefore, if 70% of throat cancer cases are caused by the human papillomavirus, it must also be considered that “In general, alcohol abuse and smoking can be triggering factors together with continuous exposure to dust, smog or other toxic substances. And it seems that even a diet with little fruit and vegetables facilitates its onset. In addition, genetic factors could play a role”, comments the professor Clare Simonelli, well-known psychologist and sexologist, professor of Sexual Development Clinic at La Sapienza in Rome.

Professor Simonelli, do you confirm that oral sex is a growing phenomenon? If yes, have some sexual habits changed or have certain taboos fallen away?

The data related to HPV is well known, especially in certain very active and promiscuous sexual subjects. In recent generations, oral sex has become a fairly common practice since adolescence. Girls are also much more resourceful than their grandmothers. Furthermore, in a subset of the population, group sex has spread along with the use of drugs (chemsex). In many cases this participation deliberately does not include the use of condoms. In other words, the risk is considered an aphrodisiac and the practices include, if you like, games and exchanges of all kinds with all the risks involved (see also HIV and monkeypox)”.

Returning to the main cause, HPV, the underlying problem is not so much in the practice of oral intercourse itself, but in the fact that many partners are changed. In short, stable couples can be more relaxed?

“Yes, a little more relaxed, if both don’t have relationships elsewhere…”.

Is the vaccine therefore the real solution or should we rather pay more attention to something else?

“The vaccine for boys and girls is essential!”.

What do you feel like adding?

“That there is the ‘dental dam’ dto use for fellatio, cunnilingus and anilingus. It is not a contraceptive, but it is used precisely to avoid viruses and bacteria in these specific practices. There are flavored versions and, for those allergic to latex, also variants with hypoallergenic materials. However, they are not very cheap and this is a limit for the very young. But used correctly they work and protect against viruses and bacteria. Those involved in AIDS strongly recommend its use”.