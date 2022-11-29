The noblewomen of the past, who advised against demanding studies for their daughters to avoid that sooner or later they had to resort to glasses, horrible instruments of dissuasion for good matches, they had some reason, because it is true that an association between myopia and number of years spent in school there is. But those ladies, predictably in turn gifted with many dioptres and few readings, were also wrong, or at least they exaggerated given that schooling makes one short-sighted, but acts as a factor of amplification of the activity of 5 genes which actually make those who own them short-sighted. a particular form (or variant) susceptible to this refractive defect, which is a condition that today affects 2 billion people in the world who typically see distant objects blurry and indistinct.

Genes and myopia

The study that identified this new relationship between genes, myopia and schooling has just been published in PLOS Genetics by a team of researchers led by Jeremy Guggenheim of the Welsh University of Cardiff. The authors of the research examined data from over 340,000 people collected by the UK Biobank Eye and Vision Consortium and found that 5 genetic variants (a genetic variant is one of many versions of a polymorphic gene, i.e. a gene normally present in the human population in forms different from the standard one) capable of progressively increasing the risk of myopia the longer one had been at school, and that the genetic-school-myopia association was particularly widespread among those who attended university (and therefore studied longer and harder, we imagine). Three of the 5 variants identified in Cardiff were not yet known, but two had already been identified in other cohort studies conducted in East Asia where about 80% of children become myopic in life.

Interaction between genes and education

This work, as the authors have declared, does not demonstrate that being carriers of these genetic variants and spending so many years at school necessarily implies having to wear glasses for life: we are not talking here of determinism, or of inescapable destinies, but of interactions, probability and risk. “Building on our previous research that linked education to myopia, this work identifies 5 genes associated with the development of myopia whose effects are magnified by years spent in education,” Guggenheim said. The authors also added that their findings provide new insights into the biological pathways underlying myopia, but that more research is needed to understand how genetics interact with lifestyle in favoring the onset of this condition. – by 2050 it could affect over 50% of the world‘s population with an estimated cost of around 200 billion dollars a year: a health problem, but also a social one, which should really be tried to prevent.

Myopia? An epidemic

Myopia is increasingly common among children and adolescents, so much so that some have coined the term epidemic-myopia to give an idea of ​​the extent of the phenomenon. In Asian populations it now affects 60-70% of boys with peaks of 90% in Singapore. In the USA there has been a 50% increase in the last 30 years, with an incidence rate rising from 26 to 42%, while similar data have been found in studies conducted in Europe.

“Myopia typically begins around age 5-6, or in adolescence (by age 13-14) and usually progresses throughout adolescence,” he said. Roberto Caputo, director of the complex structure of Pediatric Ophthalmology of the Meyer Children’s Hospital in Florence during the 77th Congress of the Italian Society of Pediatrics which was held in Sorrento in May 2022 – High myopia, i.e. over 6 diopters, increases the risk of some eye diseases such as maculopathy, glaucoma and retinal detachment. What we are seeing is that we have more children with myopia and with more severe forms. So prevention is very important to slow down the evolution.”

Myopia certainly has a genetic basis: for example, Asian populations are more predisposed, as are those with myopic parents “but what has had an absolutely predominant influence on the increase over the last 30 years has been the increase in ‘up close’: from tablets and mobile phones to the reduced amount of hours spent outdoors – explained Caputo to the Sip Congress – Many studies in fact show that schooled populations have higher rates of myopia than rural ones”.

Play outdoors

Spending 40 minutes outdoors every day would reduce the incidence of myopia by 23%, as various researches indicate, and other studies find that the risk of myopia progression would drop by 54% for children who spend at least 11 hours a week outdoors. open. The first good rule of prevention is therefore, to try to make children spend more time outdoors, without a mobile phone, perhaps playing a sport, “It is no coincidence that in Singapore schools myopic children have to do an hour of outdoor activities every day,” said the pediatrician. And then a rule not to be forgotten is to take the child to have his eyesight checked at birth, at 3 and 6 years old and to catch the signs of a possible vision defect: if the child gets too close to the television, if he squints when looking from a distance, if he has a headache, which in some cases is a symptom of myopia.