You will set up a cult in the name of “that person” and become the “master” who is followed by thousands of people! The world-renowned independent game publisher Devolver Digital and the development team Massive Monster have teamed up to launch the cutest dark dungeon action game “Cult of the Lamb”. It is your mission to absorb believers and cultivate a powerful only religion. Fight like a holy sheep! The game is currently available on platforms such as Steam, Nintendo Switch, Plastation and Xbox, priced at NT$488.

Cult of the Lamb | Launch Trailer



The cutest dark action dungeon “Cult of the Lamb” multi-platform release

In “Attack on the Lambs”, the player plays a possessed lamb who escaped death with the help of a strange and terrifying stranger. In order to repay the life-saving grace, the lamb must recruit loyal followers in the name of the life-saving benefactor. Players will be able to create their own holy religion in the realm of false prophets, venture deep into various mysterious areas, establish woodland bases for loyal followers, spread mantras, and become a true holy religion.

Cult of the Lamb | Sermons from the Lamb: Fight the Four



You will step into a realm of ancient beliefs, and it is your mission to fight and fight against all infidels. On your way deep into the Four Ancient Realms, four bishops: Lacrick, Hequette, Kayla and Shamura, each in their own unique realm, try to prevent you from doing your justice. You will face these darkness and dangers with your own weapons, magic, and even draw out tarot, and let the light of faith lead you to victory.

"Attack on the Lambs" is available on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Plastation, and Xbox, priced at NT$488.