The number of people forced home by the flu is growing significantly. In the week from November 28 to December 4, flu positives doubled those infected with covid-19. Out of a sample of 246 swabs examined in the Forlì area, 21.1% were found to be struggling with the flu, while 9.8% with covid (52 against 24). In the Romagna basin, 19.3% tested positive for the flu, while 13.7% for the covid out of a total of 944 samples examined.

The monitoring of the incidence is given by three indicators: reporting of the 36 sentinel doctors (general practitioners and paediatricians of free choice) present in the area; number of swabs performed in emergency departments on patients with clinical manifestations compatible with influenza and Covid 19; percentage of positivity for flu viruses of the swabs performed. Pediatric age groups are most affected, in particular children under five years of age in which, in the Forlì area, the incidence is equal to 25 cases per thousand assisted, while between 5 and 14 years of age it exceeds 12 cases per thousand assisted.

The flu, explains the Ausl Romagna, “is an acute, highly contagious seasonal respiratory disease that can lead to serious complications in some categories of subjects (the elderly, children and adults with chronic diseases) For this reason, like every year, recalls the importance of vaccination for people at high risk, of all ages, by pathological condition, physiological condition (pregnancy) or occupational exposure, with a twofold objective: to reduce flu-related complications and, consequently, access to First Aid and avoid co-infections with Covid. This year the flu, in addition to appearing a few weeks earlier than in previous years, in fact impacts with the simultaneous circulation of Covid”.

The vaccinations

As for flu vaccinations, as of December 3, 42,403 people from Romagna under 65 had received the serum, while 130,037 of the elderly had joined the campaign, for a coverage of 46.7%. These are data still distant from 2021, when 66,138 and 170,038 among the older population were vaccinated among the under 65s. The vaccine will be administered by general practitioners adhering to the 2022-2023 campaign, the Hygiene and Public Health services and the Occupational Medicine services, the Community Pediatrics services and the affiliated pharmacies adhering to the flu vaccination project, which will also continue to vaccinate against Covid-19. Even in the Company’s vaccination centers where vaccination against Covid is carried out, upon request, it is possible to co-administer the two vaccines for people falling into the categories indicated.

The flu vaccination is offered free of charge to people aged 60 or over, with particular regard to operators and residents of welfare structures, with or without chronic pathologies; pregnant women, regardless of gestational age or postpartum; doctors and health care personnel in health, social-health and social-welfare facilities; subjects of any age hospitalized in long-term care facilities; people aged 6 months-59 years with chronic diseases that expose them to a high risk of flu-related complications or hospitalizations (including cohabitants); employees of public services of primary collective interest (law enforcement and civil protection, including the Fire Brigade, Carabinieri, Military and the Municipal Police; personnel of public transport, post and communications, volunteers of emergency health services and employees of the public administration that perform essential services); personnel who, for work reasons, are in contact with animals that could be a source of infection with non-human influenza viruses; volunteers in the social and health sector and blood donors. At the request of interested parties, free admission is also available for healthy children aged between 6 months and 6 years.