The promise is a revolution. Green, because it wants to make cryptocurrencies less energy-intensive. Popular, because it will reward the base of owners of digital assets. Plutocratic, because it will replace cryptocurrency miners with whoever owns the most.

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization in the world after Bitcoin, is poised to carry out what is heralded as the most anticipated paradigm shift in the history of virtual currencies. A complex, ambitious change that, after the general rehearsals of these weeks, will take shape in mid-September.

What is Ethereum Merge

Its technical name is Merge. Merger. But the image that best illustrates the idea is the one used by the Ethereum Fundation. It’s like replacing the engine of a running spaceship. Hot. During the trip. In such a way that the new one begins to pulsate directly in the hull.

Ethereum will essentially change their algorithms. The gears that make his blockchain move. These algorithms have so far owed their efficiency to Proof of work (proof of work, from now on Pow). So far, Pow has guaranteed that transactions (i.e. that an Ethereum, or a portion of it passes from one wallet to another) took place without the same amount of cryptocurrency being duplicated.

He therefore avoided the creation of fake Ethereum, a bit like it can happen with banknotes without watermarks. This mechanism was created with Bitcoin. Works. And it is its efficiency that has paid off Bitcoin such an expensive asset ($ 21,000 at the moment, with a capitalization of just under $ 1 trillion).

The problem of energy consumed by cryptocurrency miners

However, Pow has a problem. It consumes a lot of energy. Because it takes place through a validation mechanism based on competition between ‘Miners’, miners who, using very powerful computers, solve complex calculation problems to validate transactions. That of Ethereum for the processes of the Miners consumes about 112 terawatt hours per year of energy. More or less the energy consumption of Switzerland.

That of Bitcoin much more. And we are already at the level of consumption in Argentina. To make people understand the urgency of this problem, it may be useful to remember that Elon Musk, after opening to the purchase of cars in Bitcoin at the beginning of last year, had to quickly retrace his steps precisely because Bitcoin and crypto consume too much energy. . A stain on the reputation of an electric car manufacturer, which has based a large part of its narrative on sustainable mobility.

What is Proof of Stake and how it solves the energy problem

Ethereum will replace the Pow. How? With the Proof of Stake (Pos from here on). We could translate it as proof of interest. An interest in making sure that transaction is correct. And who is most interested in whether a transaction is correct? Who owns a lot of Ethereum. Because if Ethereum works, it increases trust in Ethereum and increases the value of Ehthereum.

No more complex calculations. No more noisy processors. Only reliability based on the fact that whoever validates a transaction owns so many Ethereum that they really intend to control it. In exchange for a reward, needless to say, in Ethereum. The balance is on a psychological pinnacle: do not lose your money, indeed earn more.

As he explains Antonio Simeone, CEO of Euklid, “Pos is an algorithm that randomly selects miners, in such a way as to favor those who have more money locked in the Ethereum blockchain. Greater amount of money implies more reliability, security and more possibilities to validate the transactions that take place on the blockchain, compensating the same miners with more digital money “.

99% less energy. JP Morgan’s interest

How much less will the new engine of the Ethereum spaceship consume? 99% of the energy, explains the foundation document. Not only that, continues Simeone, the speed of transactions will also increase, going from 13 per second to about 100,000 per second by 2023 ”. Word of Vitalik Buterin, enigmatic Russian creator of Ethereum.

Less consumption, more transactions, more desire to obtain Ethereum to participate in the validation of transactions and obtain others as compensation. A system that will in fact make it more democratic. Indeed, to put it with JP Morgan who is looking at this change with extreme interest: this step will finally make cryptocurrencies mainstream. Translated: huge potential for the future of crypto assets. And who knows, maybe even for the American investment bank.

Ethereum: from solving algorithms to the lottery

Another image to explain this step is that of the lottery. The more Ethereum you have, the more you will have the chance to be chosen to validate transactions. Currently the ticket is to own 32 Ether, about 50 thousand euros.

“A consensus algorithm very similar to the lottery is the Pure Proof of Stake, invented by the Godel Prize Silvio Micali, Founder of Algorand. In this blockchain, in fact, the consensus algorithm is very similar to the PoS, but without the obligation to block a part of one’s assets in order to be able to be chosen. Who knows if in the future Ethereum will also turn towards these shores ”, comments Emanuele Ricco, Quaternion Technology to Euklid.

Ethereum merger. What problems could arise?

However, the project does not hide critical issues. Simeone explains: “There are some, and very strong ones in this project, since the barriers would be reduced to be able to gain total control of the blockchain. If with the Pow mechanism, in fact, it was necessary that at least 51% of the energy controlled by the miners be centralized, with the Pos it would be enough for a single individual to have 51% of the Ethereum in circulation. Considering that the total capitalization of Ethereum currently borders on 230 billion dollars, it would be about 117 billion dollars, an amount that is not negligible but not excessive “.

Not excessive for those who may have valid reasons to blow up the Ethereum blockchain by investing at least 117 billion dollars. It is difficult to imagine at the moment who can do it, but above all why. Ethereum is a candidate to change the cryptocurrency paradigm forever. As long as something unexpected doesn’t happen next September.

Hard to say. Also because at the moment there is no knowledge of cases in which a spaceship has successfully changed its engine while flying among the stars.

