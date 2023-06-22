The most beautiful bridal hairstyles for summer

Are you getting married this summer and the preparations are already in full swing? Congratulations! And what can be more important for a bride-to-be than choosing the perfect wedding dress? The right bridal hairstyle, of course! On the big day we want to look beautiful, stylish and stunning and amaze all the guests. Cut your hair shorter for the summer and now you’re starting to regret your decision? This need not be! You don’t necessarily need long hair for a fairytale look, because a wedding hairstyle for short hair can look just as elegant. Don’t believe us? Then read on, because in today’s article we have put together the most beautiful bridal hairstyles for you to put your short hair in the best possible light!

Wedding hairstyle for short hair: We love these bridal hairstyles

With the huge selection of bridal fashion trends 2023 and different styles, choosing the right bridal hairstyle can be a real challenge. And it gets even harder when you need to find a wedding hairstyle for short hair. At least it seems so. You might feel like your styling options are limited, but we’re here to prove you wrong.

The low bun as an elegant bridal hairstyle

That we need a head of hair à la Rapunzel for a chic bridal hairstyle is nothing more than an outdated stereotype. Classy, ​​chic and timeless – the low bun should be your first consideration for a wedding hairstyle for short hair! The updo exudes a timeless elegance and is always a classic choice for brides. Especially in the summer heat, the low bun is a great choice for styling short hair in summer.

The great thing about the look is that with a little skill you can easily style the low bun yourself at home. To give the hairstyle a festive touch, complement the bun with trendy bridal accessories. Whether flower wreaths, tiaras or glittering hair clips – the selection is really huge and there is something for every taste. It becomes even classier if you spice up the bun with fine beach waves for short hair.

Half-up Frising

You lack the length for a glamorous updo? Then the half-up style is the perfect choice for a wedding hairstyle for short hair! As the name suggests, the top section of hair is tied together while the rest of the hair is worn open. Straight, curly or supplemented with small pigtails – half-up hairstyles can be styled in many different ways and always look gorgeous.

The same applies here – so that the half-up look works as a wedding hairstyle for short hair, we decorate the part that is pinned up with clips, brooches or other hair accessories that match your wedding dress.

Casual boho bridal hairstyles

Planning a boho beach wedding? Then you will love this casual yet elegant bridal look! Casual beach waves and an elegant hair accessory upgrade our look in no time at all and the result is a timeless wedding hairstyle for short hair that catches the eye.

Small braids

Summer weddings call for playful, girly hairstyles! Whether for a playful everyday look or as a wedding hairstyle for short hair – we love braids! While a classy herringbone braid may not be for you, you can still rock a chic braided hairstyle. Side braids in combination with beach waves set our short hairstyle perfectly in scene and are one of the most beautiful bridal hairstyles for the summer! The trend hairstyle looks casual and elegant at the same time and is ideal for keeping our hair out of our face in the heat.

Glamorous Hollywood waves

Hollywood curls only look good with long hair? Not even close! The retro look exudes pure glamor and is ideal as a wedding hairstyle for short hair! Add the right bridal accessories and voilà – you have the perfect bridal hairstyle that will cause a lot of attention.

Wedding hairstyle for short hair with bridal accessories

Are you wearing a cool pixie cut or don’t feel like complicated updos? Then decorate your hair with elegant bridal accessories! Whether a glittering tiara, flower wreath, hair clips or hair clips – hair accessories conjure up a great wedding hairstyle for short hair in no time at all and give the look a festive touch!

The only thing you should pay attention to is that the hair accessories match the style of the wedding dress. Here’s a little tip – opt for a wreath of flowers, choose artificial flowers or real flowers that can go without water for a while. After all, you don’t want these to wilt after 2 hours, do you?

Wedding hairstyle for short hair: The most beautiful bridal hairstyles at a glance

Sometimes a bridal veil is all you need for an elegant bridal look

Flowers for a romantic wedding hairstyle

Bridal accessories immediately enhance every hairstyle

Romantic curls as a wedding hairstyle for short hair

Wreaths of flowers are ideal for a boho bridal hairstyle

