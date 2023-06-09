The most beautiful haircuts for every hair length!

Have you always worn the same hairstyle and cut for years? We know – hair changes are always a bit scary. But we personally are often bored with our hair and with summer just around the corner, now is the perfect time for a little hairstyle update. The times of accurately and perfectly cut hair are officially over, because asymmetrical hairstyles are the new favorite of all fashion girls! Whether for short, medium-length or as cheeky hairstyles over 50 – below you will find the most beautiful asymmetrical haircuts that we will soon see everywhere. So what are you waiting for – read on and call the hair salon quickly!

What do asymmetrical hairstyles look like?

While some women always go for classic styles like the long bob, there are also those who love to experiment with their looks and try new haircuts. We challenge you to finally leave your comfort zone, because asymmetrical hairstyles are THE hairstyle trend in summer 2023. The upbeat haircuts are the ultimate cool girl hairstyle and take our look to a new level in no time at all.

As the name suggests, some hair strands or sections are slightly longer than the others. The contrast immediately catches the eye and is super charming and flattering. And the best? Asymmetrical hairstyles suit absolutely every woman, no matter what hair color, hair structure and face shape you have.

Asymmetrical Hairstyles: These looks are trending for summer 2023

Far from being boring, asymmetrical hairstyles are bursting with fun. Whatever style you have in mind, you will always get a unique look. Whether pixie cut, bob, with or without bangs, for long or short hair – there is something for absolutely every taste. Finding the right haircut for your face shape is key to show off your facial features to their best advantage. And you’d better leave that to the professionals.

Asymmetrischer Bob

Good old Bob – how much we love him! The timeless classic will probably never go out of style and always looks a little different depending on the variant. What used to be hot will eventually come back, and the asymmetrical bob from the late ’90s is making a huge comeback. The asymmetrical hairstyle is a great eye-catcher and the different lengths make ours look more voluminous.

Shorter pages

The asymmetrical bob can be styled in two different ways. In the first variant, the hair is longer on one side than on the other. Remember Rihanna’s iconic cool hairstyle from the early 2000s? Well, this is exactly what the asymmetrical hairstyle looks like. How big the difference in length is is entirely up to you – either way, the result is an eye-catching look with a wow effect.

Long in the front, short in the back

In the second variation of the asymmetrical bob, the front hair is cut longer than the back. Sometimes the hair on the back of the neck is even shaved off to emphasize the contrast. The asymmetrical hairstyle also reminds us of the early 2000s and none other than fashion icon Victoria Beckham made the cool cut a trend back then.

However, there is a small catch – regular visits to the hairdresser are essential for an A-line bob, otherwise the asymmetrical cut will quickly be lost. In order for the contrast to come into its own, it is better to wear the asymmetrical bob straightened. However, if you like it a little more casual and playful, you can also style the hairstyle with beach waves.

The asymmetrical pixie cut

When we think of asymmetrical hairstyles for short hair, the first thing that comes to mind is the pixie cut. The hairstyle classic is very trendy this summer and clear proof that short hairstyles are anything but boring and old-fashioned. To get the asymmetrical look, the pixie cut is complemented with an undercut or sidecut. One side is super short, sometimes even shaved off, while the hair on the other side or on the top of the head stays a lot longer.

Admittedly – the hairstyle is a bit risky and requires a lot of courage and self-confidence. But once you’ve made the move, you definitely won’t regret it. And if you are still unsure or are not satisfied with the result, you can easily cover the shaved section of hair with the remaining hair.

The asymmetrical pixie cut looks really cool and also makes our hair look fuller and livelier. When it comes to styling, the short hairstyle is particularly easy to care for and feels wonderfully light and airy in the summer heat.

Medium length asymmetrical hairstyles

As already mentioned, asymmetrical hairstyles work with absolutely any hair length and always look gorgeous. Tired of your classic long bob? Then give the cut an exciting and modern touch by shortening the hair a little on one side.

The shoulder-length haircut looks super exciting and can be styled in different ways to your heart’s content. Straight, curly or a chic summer updo – the sky is the limit and the asymmetric long bob is our new favorite summer hairstyle.

Asymmetrical hairstyles for women over 50

Looking for ideas for cheeky hairstyles over 50? Then look no further! Over the years, our hair loses volume and elasticity and looks brittle and dull. And this is exactly where asymmetrical hairstyles for women over 50 come into play! The different lengths give our mane an extra portion of volume and ensure a youthful look. To conceal the small forehead wrinkles, complement the hairstyle with a fringed fringe.

How to style the haircut

With asymmetrical hairstyles, the focus is logically on the asymmetrical look. And so that the haircut and the cool cut always look good and well-groomed, you should go for a touch-up about every 4 weeks.

To style short hair in summer, such as a pixie or buzz cut, you usually need some hair gel and a maximum of 10 minutes.

With medium-length hair, you are literally spoiled for choice and you can style the hairstyles in a wide variety of ways to your heart’s content. For a beautiful shine, we recommend using moisturizing shampoos and conditioners.