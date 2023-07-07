The most beautiful half-up hairstyles to try!

Are you already tired of the classic ponytail and elaborate braided hairstyles are not for you either? Whether for short or long hair – festive half-open hairstyles are super practical for the summer and always a great eye-catcher!

In addition to our outfits, the hair also plays a very important role in our appearance. And as soon as it gets really hot outside, we start looking for cool yet quick ways to keep our hair out of our faces. The popular ponytail always works, but eventually it becomes too boring. Whether it’s for a special occasion or just to dress up, party hairstyles are done in no time and always look great! It doesn’t matter if you have short, medium or long hair – we have thought of each of you!

Festive half-open hairstyles: We will wear these looks in summer 2023

Whether to pin up short hair or as a festive half-up hairstyle for an official occasion – half-up hairstyles are setting the tone in terms of trends this summer and have become an integral part of our heads. No wonder, the trendy hairstyles feel wonderfully light in the summer heat and, in contrast to elaborate braided hairstyles, are much easier to style. Don’t believe us? Then you should definitely read on, because below we have for you some of the coolest and at the same time easiest half-up hairstyles that absolutely everyone will succeed.

The simple twist

Braided hairstyles in all possible variants are always a real eye-catcher. But if you’re like us and have two left hands, then you know how disappointing the end result is. But that’s over now, because with a very simple trick, festive half-open hairstyles look like a real masterpiece. Instead of braiding your hair, take two thicker strands on the sides and section them in two. Then simply wrap the strands around each other and fix at the back of the head with a transparent hair tie or hair clips. The updo works with both long and short hair and exudes cool summer vibes.

The ponytail with a difference

At first glance, festive half-open hairstyles look much more complicated than they actually are. And that’s exactly the case with this updo! This ponytail variant looks super casual and, in combination with gentle soft waves, ensures a romantic, girly look. Simply take two strands on the sides and loosely tie them together in a small braid at the back of your head. Twist the braid once through the hair tie and voilà – this cool half-up hairstyle is so easy to achieve.

Half-open hairstyles with side braids

Looking for simple yet gorgeous prom hairstyles? Then look no further and make a note of our guide to this festive half-open hairstyle!

Comb your hair well and separate two thick strands on either side. Divide the strand into three equal parts and braid them close to the head. Secure with a thin hair tie and repeat on the other side. For more volume, gently pull the braids with your fingers. Then wrap one braid under and then over the other and twist the hanging parts around each other. Fix the two parts with a thin hair tie and complete the updo with beach waves as you like.

Festive hairstyles for medium length hair

And here is a really cool festive hairstyle to style medium-length hair and upgrade it in no time.

Take two sections of hair just above the ear and tie them together with an elastic band. Take two more strands on both sides and put them in the braid as shown in the photo. Repeat the process again and fix the half-open hairstyle with plenty of hairspray. Whether you wear the festive hairstyle with straight hair or complement it with small curls is entirely up to you.

Spice up half-open hairstyles with hair accessories

Whether it’s a festive, half-open hairstyle or playful soft waves – hair accessories are one of the easiest ways to upgrade even the simplest look in no time at all. Small pearls, statement hairpins, hair clips, scrunchies, etc. – the selection of trendy hair accessories is now huge and there is something for every taste. To create the illusion of more fullness and dynamics, you can complement the half-up hairstyle with hair extensions.

Flowers in the hair for a romantic look

Festive half-open hairstyles are in themselves a great eye-catcher. But with a few flowers in your hair, you can instantly take your updo to the next level! The dainty flowers are all the rage right now and add a romantic touch to our mane.

Bubble braids are the trend hairstyle in summer

Braided hairstyles are so yesterday – this summer we are all wearing the trendy bubble braids. Styling takes less than 5 minutes and the trendy look is ideal for spicing up any half-open hairstyle. It’s that easy to get the look.

Tie the hair at the top of your head into a ponytail. If you wish, you can do it as in the photo, supplementing the hairstyle with several small braids. Tie the hair along the braid with several small hair ties. Then gently pull the sections of hair apart with your fingers to create more volume. Fix with hairspray and you are ready to go.

Festive half-open hairstyles to restyle

Half-open hairstyles and beach waves are the trend duo par excellence

Half-open hairstyles always ensure a noble appearance

Sparkling hair accessories transform every half-up hairstyle into a great eye-catcher

The festive styles are easier to replicate than you might think

Different ponytail variations are fun

Festive semi-open hairstyles with curls

The updos always look classy and guarantee a wow appearance

