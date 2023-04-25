The most beautiful nail designs for older ladies

All women know the feeling – there is hardly anything nicer than leaving the nail salon with freshly painted nails. The nail designs in spring are real eye-catchers and a chic manicure gives our outfits the finishing touch. We believe that style has no age and our range of gorgeous nail trends for mature ladies is clear proof of that. And no, it doesn’t always have to be long stiletto nails – short nails for women over 50 actually look very elegant and are also much more practical for everyday life. But enough talking – call the nail salon today because we have put together the most beautiful gel nail ideas for older women for you!

Short nails over 50: We love these nail designs

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

Whether bright neon colors, fun patterns and prints or minimalist vanilla chrome nails – the nail trends in spring 2023 will literally make our hands shine. And if you think that short nails are boring for women over 50, you are very wrong!

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

No matter what age – every woman can and should wear what she wants. Do you love red nails? Then let’s go! Or are you a real fan of French nails? Also good! Our gel nails ideas have something for every taste and style!

French nails for an elegant look

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

Nail trends are now a dime a dozen. But there is hardly a nail design that can surpass the beauty and simple elegance of French nails. The timeless classic will probably stay with us forever and is perfect for both long and short nails for women over 50. And if the classic look is too boring for you, you can experiment with different variants.

Photo: Deavita/ Marieta Goranova

Vanilla French nails, for example, are very trendy at the moment and give our fingernails a subtle, romantic touch. Or why not spice up the French nails with some glitter or small details as an accent? Whether for an elegant everyday look or as wedding nails 2023 – French nails as short nails for women over 50 look great and can be worn on any occasion.

Pastellrosa

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

What sounds rather strange at first glance is actually true – there are actually nail polish colors that make our hands look younger and skilfully conceal the small wrinkles. Cure nails over 50 in pastel pink look feminine and the warm color is the epitome of cuteness and tenderness. Especially in combination with a white nail polish, pastel pink makes our hands shine and creates a feminine look. And if you want a little more glamor, you can add some glitter to the nail design.

Short nails from 50 in red

Photo: Deavita / Marieta Goranova

At a certain age we are no longer allowed to wear bright nail polish colors? Not even close! Short nails from 50 in red are always a good choice and a great eye-catcher.

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

A timeless classic among nail designs, the vibrant shade is incredibly flattering on women of all ages. And if strong red is too much for you, you can use the nail polish color as a small accent.

Neonpink

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

Spring is all about bright and fun colors that put you in a good mood! Viva Magenta Nails are soaring in popularity this year and the bright color looks gorgeous on short nails aged 50+! Strong nuances ensure a wonderfully light feeling and skillfully divert the focus from the small lines and wrinkles. And that’s exactly what we want to achieve, isn’t it?

Playful patterns

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

Whether a magnificent bouquet of flowers or on our fingernails – flowers are simply part of spring! The fine details enhance our manicure in no time at all and are therefore always a good choice for short nails over 50!

Short nails from 50: swirl nails as a nail trend

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

Anyone who thinks that short nails are boring after the age of 50 is very wrong! Chic, elegant and always an eye-catcher – Swirl Nails have been one of our favorite looks for years and will remain so for the coming season. Swirl Nails work equally well with long and short fingernails and can also be wonderfully combined with other nail designs. How about, for example, complementing your French nails with the fine swirl patterns? With a manicure like this, you will definitely stand out from the crowd.

Nail design ideas in yellow

Photo: Deavita / Marieta Goranova

Short nails from 50 in yellow? We say yes! The nail polish color literally makes our hands shine and makes us dream of the next summer vacation! Add a chic swimsuit and voilà – you have the perfect beach outfit!

Dark nail polish colors

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

Darker nail polish colors are more of a no-go for mature women! When it comes to short nails over 50, we firmly believe that every woman can wear whatever she wants! So embrace the grunge style and rock a dark black manicure! For a little pop of color combine the nail design with a glitter polish.