The Most Common Blood Group in Italy Revealed: 39% are 0+

Most Common Blood Group in Italy Revealed

Do you know which is the most common blood group in our country? If you continue reading you will find out with us thanks to the data collected, there is a prevalence of 39%.

The blood group is nothing but a characteristic of each individual. It is a genetic trait that cannot be changed. This is classified based on the presence or absence of antigen on the surface of the red blood cell. There are 4 blood groups following the AB0 system.

Depending on the presence of the antigens, both, only one or neither, there are the respective groups: A, B, AB or 0. Then, moreover, these are also classified according to the presence or absence of the Rhesus antigen, also called Rh factor. So we talk about positive or negative groups based on the presence or absence of these.

In conclusion, we therefore have eight different blood groups. Here they are: 0+, 0-, A+, A-, B+, B-, AB+, AB-. Not all groups can receive blood from all blood groups. But before understanding how this aspect works, let’s see which is the most widespread in Italy and which is the least. All below, in the next paragraph.

Most common blood group in Italy

We have seen what the blood groups are. You have to know that they are not all spread equally. In fact, there are some groups that are much more present on the Italian territory. The percentages were released by the Higher Institute of Health and now we will see them.

The most common blood group is 0+ with a percentage of 39%. Immediately after we find A+ with 36%. These are the two highest percentages because then they start to decrease a lot. In fact, with 7.5% we find B+. Then 0- with 7%. With 6% the blood group A-. Again AB+ with 2.5%.

Finally, the least common groups are B- with 1.5% and AB- with 0.5%. To find out what your blood type is, just take a simple blood test. It is very important to know this data because in case of transfusion or donation, you know which blood you cannot receive.

In fact, you must know that there are compatibility tests that are done before performing a blood transfusion or donation. These are necessary as you may have a dangerous reaction when you receive a group other than your own. For example, the immune system can act on antigen A if it is foreign and vice versa.

Compatibility of blood groups

We have just seen how essential it is to know your blood group and to know from which other groups you may have transfusions or donations. Here is a small summary:

– A+: can receive a transfusion from A+, A-, O+, O-

– A-: can receive a transfusion from A-, O-

– B+: can receive a transfusion from B+, B-, O+, O-

– B-: can receive a transfusion from B-, O-

– AB+: can receive a transfusion from AB+, AB-, A+, A-, B+, B-, O+, O-

– AB-: can receive a transfusion from AB-, A-, B-, O-

– O+ can receive a transfusion from O+, O-

– O- can receive a transfusion from O-

For further information, it is always better to consult a doctor who will be able to tell you everything in more detail.

