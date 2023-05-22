The most common mistakes that are made during a diet and do not lose weight: avoid them to get back in shape

In order not to risk increasing your weight during a diet, you should stop making the following mistakes.
How many times have you just started a dietthat you have therefore started to eat more fresh foods and increase your workouts, but fall into temptation with some dessert or some other dish that is not particularly healthy?
While starting a healthy diet isn’t easy at all, maintaining a certain routine isn’t easy either. It is precisely for this reason that, more often than not, those who decide to lose those extra kilos can make mistakes, which can destroy the effort made.
Today we want to help you by listing the most common ones with the hope that the next time you find yourself in the same situation you will be able to avoid them.
What to avoid while dieting
If you want to shed a few extra pounds and maintain a healthy weight, then there are some actions that we strongly advise you to avoid. Of course, this is not some magic trick that will make you slim in a few moments. These invaluable tips, however, will help you achieve your healthy goals.
- Skip breakfast: it seems like a foolproof method to decrease calories, but in reality it is a practice to be avoided. Opt for a breakfast rich in fiber and protein, able to slow down hunger during the day. According to studies, those who eat breakfast are more likely to maintain a healthy weight;
- Workouts are an excuse to eat whatever you want: many believe that an hour of physical activity allows you to ingest anything but as you have already deduced, the reality is different. The only way to make the diet work is consume fewer calories than you burn, but more often than not, you’re not sure how many calories you’re consuming. Then focus your attention on the calories of fruits, vegetables and lean meats. This way you won’t have to worry about how many calories you burn during your physical activity;
- Drinking too little water: it is one of the most common mistakes that are made during a diet. Water intake is often underestimated but it is essential for burning calories. In fact, if you are dehydrated, your metabolism stops and consequently also slows down weight loss. So the advice is to add a glass of water to every meal and snack;
- Do not control portions: the foods you eat are important during a diet but so are the portions. Nuts for example are perfect to eat if you want to lose weight but they must be consumed in moderationotherwise, you risk not reaching your weight goals. The best way to know if you’re overeating is to write it down. In fact, according to experts, the mere fact of writing makes you more aware.