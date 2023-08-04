The most common mistakes to avoid!

You do hundreds of sit-ups and still nothing happens? What is the correct sit-up form? What are the most common mistakes most of us make? And what’s the difference between sit-ups and crunches?

If you want a visible six-pack, you simply cannot avoid certain exercises such as sit-ups. Regular abdominal training not only ensures a flat stomach, but also strengthens the musculoskeletal and supporting apparatus and relieves our spine. And to make sure you always get the most out of your workout, it’s important to know the most common sit-up execution mistakes.

What is the difference between sit-ups and crunches?

Sit-ups and crunches are definitely among the most popular abdominal exercises that we all know. While there are similarities, the two movements differ in certain ways. The most obvious difference between sit-ups and crunches is the range of motion. Both crunches and sit-ups are performed lying on your back with your legs straight and your hands behind your head.

And here’s the rub — with sit-ups, we have to raise our torso until our back comes off the floor. With crunches, on the other hand, we roll the upper body very slightly and the lower back should remain on the floor. There is also a difference between sit-ups and crunches in terms of the muscles involved. With crunches we train the straight abdominal muscles as well as the deep and oblique muscles. Sit-ups engage the upper, middle and rectus muscles and hip flexors.

Sit-ups execution: How to do the exercise correctly

Just because you’ve been doing sit-ups since elementary school doesn’t mean you’re doing the exercise right. So that nothing stands in the way of your flat and strong stomach, we will explain the correct sit-up technique to you.

Lie on your back on an exercise mat and plant your heels. Make sure that your back is in contact with the floor. Bend your legs about shoulder-width apart and point your toes forward. Place your thumbs on your temples and position your fingers behind your head. Then slowly raise your upper body towards your legs until you sit up completely. Lift your shoulder blades first, and then your upper and lower back. Make sure that the strength only comes from your stomach. Inhale and lower your upper body slowly and in a controlled manner.

Sit-ups mistakes to avoid when performing

Nobody is perfect – we know that. But no matter whether it is an isometric training, plank or sit-up execution – in order to define the body and avoid possible injuries, the clean technique is essential. Here are the most common sit-up mistakes to avoid.

You get too much momentum

One of the most common mistakes people make when doing sit-ups is using too much upper body momentum. For the exercise to be effective, the movement should always come from the abdominal muscles. While gaining momentum makes the execution a little easier, it puts too much strain on the back and ultimately prevents the desired results. Also make sure that you don’t fall to the ground too quickly, but lower your upper body slowly and in a controlled manner.

The arms behind the neck

Another sit-up mistake seen mostly in beginners is crossing your arms behind your neck. The exercise should engage the abdominal muscles – not the neck. For proper execution, the head is supported by the hands. If the fingers are crossed in the neck, this can lead to serious injuries in the vertebrae and neck area. Don’t pull your head up towards the ceiling and instead try to keep it in a neutral position at all times. It is also important that the elbows do not point forwards, but outwards. Alternatively, if you find it too difficult to do the exercise correctly, you can cross your arms in front of your chest.

No stable stand

A stable stance is of great importance for the correct sit-up execution. In the gym, you could do the exercise on a specific piece of equipment or on a bench. But even if you exercise at home, you should make sure that your feet are always firmly on the ground. A stable stance provides more balance and helps us to perform sit-ups correctly.

They form a hollow cross

A strong hollow back can lead to serious injuries and overstretching of the back muscles with most abdominal exercises. To avoid performing these sit-up mistakes, be sure to maintain tension in your core muscles as you lower your torso.

Work from the shoulders

Especially if you’re brand new to the fitness world and don’t yet have toned abs, there may be times when you just lift your shoulders. However, the back remains round and the result is severe tension and poor posture. So always remember to pull your shoulder blades back and down while performing sit-ups.

The wrong breathing

You try really hard and forget to breathe – has this ever happened to you during training? Well, this is also a common sit-up mistake to avoid when performing. No matter what you train, proper breathing is very important during your workout. When performing sit-ups, breathe in as you lower your torso and breathe out as you lift.

Go up too fast

Unless you’re a big fan of sit-ups, you probably want your workout to be over as quickly as possible. And we totally understand that. But in order to strengthen the abdominal muscles and feel the tension, you should always do the exercise very slowly and consciously.