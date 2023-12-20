The Most Common Side Effects of Oseltamivir (Tamiflu) and Safe Administration Precautions

The most common side effects of this drug include breathing problems, headaches, upset stomach, and fatigue.

By: Jhoser Bermúdez Guerrero

December 20, 2023

He Oseltamiviralso know as Tamiflu, is an antiviral drug widely used in the treatment and prevention of influenza in adults and children. Its mechanism of action consists of selectively inhibiting the neuraminidases of the influenza virus, blocking the entry of the virus into uninfected cells and the release of new viral particles.

Use and precautions of Oseltamivir

This medication is indicated to treat the characteristic symptoms of the flu when the virus is circulating in the population, starting the treatment within the first 2 days from the appearance of the symptoms, in the same way, it is used for prevention after having been in contact with a diagnosed case of flu, both in children and adults.

However, its use requires precautions, so the dose must be adjusted in adolescents with moderate or severe kidney problems, and special recommendations have been observed for immunosuppressed patients. In addition, it should be taken into account that this does not replace the flu vaccine and its effectiveness could decrease because it has not been confirmed in patients with severe heart or respiratory diseases.

Safe administration in pregnancy and lactation to combat influenza

Data on its safety during pregnancy are encouraging, showing no harmful effects on fetal development, so pregnant women may consider taking Oseltamivir after a thorough evaluation with your doctor about the necessary context and associated risks.

Regarding breastfeeding, although the presence of Oseltamivir and its metabolites in breast milk, it is estimated that the quantities are so low that they would not affect the baby. In this sense, its use can be evaluated when there are clear benefits for breastfeeding mothers, always considering the strain of the circulating virus and the mother’s health.

Side effects of Oseltamivir

The medication is not free of side effects, which may vary in their manifestation depending on age. In adults and adolescents, the most common include respiratory problems, headaches, stomach upset and fatigue, while in children respiratory infections and eye discomfort, among others, are more frequently observed.

In conclusion, the Oseltamivir It is positioned as a valuable resource to treat and prevent the flu, although its use must be carefully evaluated and administered, always considering the specific medical conditions and circumstances of each patient.

Source consulted here.

