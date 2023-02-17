You won’t believe it, but there are a number of products that you can easily find on supermarket counters, but which can really be harmful and dangerous to your health: here are the most dangerous ones.

Among all the foods that in Italy represent our Mediterranean cuisine and our lifestyle characterized by a healthy and nutritious diet, we certainly cannot complain.

For many characteristic products of our country, we are often the first world exporters of good cooking and really healthy and certainly super good foods and foods.

Unfortunately, however, the same thing cannot often be said of the products we import, in fact these are very often extremely harmful to our health, they really hurt and can also create serious problems or transmit serious diseases.

We have listed some of them to make it clear that the real danger exists and is present: so be careful what you buy.

Supermarket counter products harmful to health: here’s what they are

In first place in the bad ranking of the cheapest and most harmful foods ever we have the Polish chicken contaminated with salmonella, a deleterious virus that attacks the intestinal flora leading to serious diseases such as salmonellosis or even if it is not taken care of well septicemia.

Other extremely dangerous foods that we can find in our supermarkets are citrus fruits (mostly tangerines and grapefruit) which come from Turkey and the peppers, once again Turkish, which contain pesticide residues, i.e. the poisons used in the greenhouse cultivation of fruit and vegetables.

They are also not to be underestimated Brazilian black pepper and sesame seeds from India. I dried figs, pistachios and peanuts they are the food products with the highest risk for our health due to the presence of ethylene oxide and aflatoxins. Surprisingly, the list also includes aoranges from Egypt.

In short, a series of products that we often use even on a daily basis but to which we must really pay particular attention, you never know that eating them can cause us undesirable effects, even serious ones.

