What’s happening to the most bought sneakers on the planet? Impossible not to notice the big problem: let’s reveal, however, what (perhaps) is behind it.

Everyone, both young and old, has owned a pair of these sneakers. They have been the Hhve must have for generations and everyone, at least once, has bought the trendiest sneakers on the planet. Starting from VIPs, from sportsmen to us mere mortals, at least a pair of Nikes cannot be missing in every wardrobe. Infinite models that satisfy everyone’s tastes and, in the last period, the irrepressible fashion of the most popular models: the Jordans.

For a few weeks now, the most famous sportswear house in the world has been following the launch of the J3 W.C.REIMAGINED , one of the most popular models of the last period. Obviously there was a boom in sales and bookings also on e-commerce platforms. Everything seemed to be going well, but a problem arose that didn’t go unnoticed. Anyone who has purchased one of these highly desired models has been able to touch the true reality with their own hands.

The problems encountered by customers online

After receiving the first packages, users began to report defects and inaccuracies on the footwear. We complain of a poor quality of the shoes also in relation to the cost. The smudges present in almost all Nike models, from those for children to those for adults, are not new, but many users have even received two shoes, one of a different size from the other. Not a small problem that has obviously put the consumer in the uncomfortable position of having to return and ask for a refund or replacement of the sneakers.

Some have found imperfect logos or even with letters without color. As in everything, however, there are those who have taken advantage of the situation and have decided to resell the defective shoes on social networks at higher prices. Hence the not so bizarre hypothesis that the sports brand could have made the mistakes on purpose. The reason would soon be said: it could be a marketing move by Nike which, certainly, does not lack the means to be able to carry out a much more accurate production control.



The storm has broken loose among the customers and there are also those who do not accept the hypothesis of the marketing move. A customer, on social media, comments “Nike hasn’t made a marketing move for thirty years, and for 10/15 years it has been lowering the quality of the shoes more and more; idiots of you who spend 100 and more euros for a shoe that is barely worth 50“. No doubt for better or for worse Nike got a lot of talk about itself and revenues have certainly not dropped. Consumers remain to see if confirmation from the sportswear house will arrive regarding a desired advertisement or a dry denial.

