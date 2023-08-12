Home » The most exported beer in the world is Mexican – Food
The most exported beer in the world is Mexican – Food

The most exported beer in the world is Mexican

The most exported beer in the world is Mexican: this is confirmed by various international rankings, according to which the ‘cerveza’ has also surpassed the Dutch amber drink, which in recent years has been the best-selling globally.


In 2022 alone, Mexico sold $5.4 trillion worth of beer, accounting for 34 percent of total sales on the planet, which amount to $16.439 million, according to the Center for International Trade report.


The Netherlands took second place in the rankings, accounting for 12.45% of worldwide sales last year.


The United States is the main market for Mexican beer, according to the Beer Institute, and exports to the neighboring country increased by 46% between 2016 and 2022, rising from 682.3 million to 996.4 million.


According to statistics, between January and May alone, Americans bought 80% of the beer they consume from Mexico.


Mexican beer’s hegemony is reflected in the fact that Corona is among the two most valuable brands in the world, although Heineken recently dethroned it from the top spot.

