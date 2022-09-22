Frommigraine ai sleep disordersup to the most feared diseases such as stroke«Alzheimer», «Parkinson», multiple sclerosis. For most Italians, i is unclear symptoms that characterize neurological pathologies. Yet recognizing them as soon as possible allows you to start timely treatments that can avoid serious disability or even save your life. Hence the “Protect your brain, entrust yourself to the neurologist” campaign launched by the Italian Society of Neurology (SIN) for the first National Day of Neurology on 22 September. You can ask the experts questions by interacting with the posts published on SIN social networks or by sending private messages. “The role of the neurologist is fundamental, especially in conditions in which, such as stroke, the minutes count,” explains Professor Alfredo Berardelli, president of SIN.