Home Health The most frightening brain diseases (and others): these are the symptoms
Health

The most frightening brain diseases (and others): these are the symptoms

by admin
The most frightening brain diseases (and others): these are the symptoms

Frommigraine ai sleep disordersup to the most feared diseases such as stroke«Alzheimer», «Parkinson», multiple sclerosis. For most Italians, i is unclear symptoms that characterize neurological pathologies. Yet recognizing them as soon as possible allows you to start timely treatments that can avoid serious disability or even save your life. Hence the “Protect your brain, entrust yourself to the neurologist” campaign launched by the Italian Society of Neurology (SIN) for the first National Day of Neurology on 22 September. You can ask the experts questions by interacting with the posts published on SIN social networks or by sending private messages. “The role of the neurologist is fundamental, especially in conditions in which, such as stroke, the minutes count,” explains Professor Alfredo Berardelli, president of SIN.

22 September 2022 | 09:15

(©) breaking latest news

See also  Food alert, the Ministry of Health orders the immediate withdrawal of this product

You may also like

Gender medicine, Anna Maria Moretti is the first...

boom in infections of “Australian” – Il Tempo

Lentils, the forgotten but very precious food for...

Cecilia Rodriguez is not well, the announcement on...

community houses are underway

Monkeypox, how much do you risk getting infected...

Treatments for Chronic Migraine are evolving, here are...

Washing your nose twice a day: the remedy...

Spoiled tuna at the restaurant, an intoxicated man...

Covid: 46 dead, 21,190 new positives – Health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy