The most important must-haves you should know!

The fashion world never sleeps and sometimes it gets difficult to keep up with all the new arrivals. What does the new season have to offer in terms of fashion? What are the biggest fall trends for 2023 that we can already look forward to? What shoes do we all wear in autumn and winter?

Today is wonderfully sunny and warm and tomorrow it’s raining like crazy and it’s 20 degrees outside – summer in Germany can be pretty moody, right? As the weather forecasts are already telling us, autumn will be here before we know it. But as much as we love our mini skirts and sandals, we can’t wait to slip into our cozy sweaters. And it’s just never too early to find out about the latest Fall 2023 trends and seasonal styling inspiration, isn’t it?

Autumn trends 2023: top 7 must-haves of the season

Don’t get us wrong – we love summer fashion, but the fall trends 2023 are also fun and bring a breath of fresh air to our outfits. Although it’s only August, it’s time to give our wardrobe a little upgrade for the colder months. So keep an eye out with us for the trendiest pieces for autumn/winter 2023/24 and discover the most important must-haves that every fashionista should own.

Power dressing as a fashion trend in autumn 2023

Whether at work or in family life – each of us has power, power and strength and the autumn trends for 2023 finally give us the chance to express them. Power dressing is on everyone’s lips right now and it’s not about a specific style of clothing, but rather about expressing our feelings and attitude to life. Our outfits can have a huge impact on how we feel and how energetic we radiate.

While oversized blazers with shoulder sections caused a stir at “Saint Laurent”, the black tie was the absolute power highlight at “Valentino”. But with Power Dressing, it doesn’t matter if you’re wearing a tailored pantsuit or a feminine dress with a blazer.

The only thing that matters is wearing what boosts your confidence. If you feel strong and powerful in your outfit, the people around you will notice it immediately.

Leather from head to toe

As soon as the temperatures drop outside, the leather jacket becomes our most faithful companion for everyday life. Sure, leather bomber and biker jackets are an absolute fashion classic, but if you want to be on trend this year, wear the popular fabric from head to toe. Leather sets are the new favorite of all fashion girls and it’s not hard to see why.

The outfits look rocky and yet very elegant and can be worn on almost any occasion. The combination of leather pants and a shirt is always a winner in everyday life and definitely makes for an eye-catching appearance. However, if you like it a little more feminine, you can opt for an elegant leather skirt and even wear it for the office.

The circle skirt is back

For the golden season, we prefer to leave our minis in the closet, because the circle skirt is celebrated as one of the biggest autumn trends for 2023. But what is a circle skirt? These are voluminous midi skirts made from a circular piece of fabric that flares out towards the hem. The 1950s style is making a huge comeback, appearing in collections from Dior, Prada and Armani.

However, the circle skirt has gotten a fashion upgrade and feels a lot fresher and cooler. How can you combine a circle skirt? Just as you want! Sometimes elegant with classic high heels or in a style break with rough booties – the plate skirt goes with everything and you can’t go wrong. Especially models made of heavy, thick fabrics such as denim or wool are perfect for autumn and keep us warm on cool days.

Back to basics

Fashion trends back and forth – there are some classics that will probably never go out of style and have a permanent place in our hearts. The runways for the upcoming season felt a bit unexpected as designers like Prada, Dior, Gucci and Bottega Venetta showcased their collections with classic outfits.

Think of blue jeans, a white shirt and an oversized blazer – each of us surely owns these items of clothing. After all, it’s the smallest things that have the biggest impact, right? As a rule, this is the complete opposite of extravagant looks, bright colors and bold patterns. Fall 2023 trends are getting back to basics and we couldn’t be more excited.

Floral patterns as a fashion trend in autumn 2023

Garments with bright and colorful flowers are a must in spring and summer. But have you ever considered the beautiful patterns to be an autumn staple? If not, then that will change very soon. Whether dresses, skirts, blouses or even pants – trendy pieces with floral prints could be seen everywhere on the catwalks and are celebrated as one of the most romantic autumn trends for 2023.

Metallics are back

In autumn and winter there are plenty of festive occasions for which we love to dress up. So it’s no big surprise that metallics are making a huge comeback for the upcoming season. This year, however, there’s no holding back and we’re no longer using the shimmering pieces as individual accents.

Metallics from head to toe – that’s how it should be! The outfits exude glamor and literally make us shine.

Shimmering metallics adorn our skirts, dresses, tops and even pantsuits in autumn and we have to admit – the noble pieces put you in a good mood, especially in the dull autumn weather.

Denim-Maxiröcke

As the days get shorter, our skirts get longer! We know denim skirts from summer, but now we’re taking the trend into the colder seasons too. Big labels such as Chanel, Balenciaga and Valentino are showing the way and bringing the maxi denim skirts back to life for autumn.

However, denim skirts with a slit are out for the coming season and instead we are focusing on overlong models that reach the floor. The trend pieces look super cool and are true all-rounders when it comes to styling. Sometimes more elegant with mini heels and a shirt blouse for the office or a little more casual with an oversized blazer and ankle boots – anything you like is allowed.

These are the shoe trends in autumn 2023

We have already revealed to you which trend pieces will soon be moving into our wardrobes. But now it’s time to update your shoe closets too, because below you will discover some of the biggest shoe trends for autumn 2023.

Black pumps

We already mentioned that power dressing is one of the biggest fall trends for 2023. So it’s no big surprise that pointed-toe, polished black pumps are being hailed as THE shoe of the season. Labels like Miu Miu, Prada and Saint Lauren have spiced up the business classic with seductive details like metal buckles and glitter and black pumps look cooler than ever.

Fuzzy Heels

Admittedly – fuzzy heels take a little getting used to at first glance, but they definitely create a wow effect. Daniel Lee included the fluffy shoes in his debut collection for Burberry and it girls have already embraced the fuzzy heels as one of the key footwear trends for Fall 2023. To show off your shoes to their best advantage, you prefer to combine them with midi-length skirts and dresses.

Sock boots are back

Forgotten for a while, sock boots for the cold season are officially back and celebrated as one of the most beautiful shoe trends in autumn 2023. Sometimes classic in black, made of leather or with playful flower prints – the selection of designs is now really huge, so there is certainly something for every taste.

Slouchy Overknee Stiefel

And what would the shoe trends in autumn 2023 be without the popular over-the-knee boots? We’ve had an on-off relationship with the extravagant shoes for years, but somehow they never completely disappear from the scene. However, this year’s trend pieces are a bit more casual than slouchy boots. What does that mean? The boots have an extra wide shaft and the material has several folds.

Slouchy overknee boots not only look really cool and casual, but are also super comfortable. The trend shoes for the coming season are available with ultra high stiletto or block heels as well as with a fine kitten heel.

Bag trends autumn 2023

In order to put the finishing touches on our outfits, we take a look at the latest bag trends for autumn 2023. Whether clutches, shoppers or XXL tote bags – bags in all possible shapes and sizes are our most important everyday companion for every occasion.

Shearling-Bags

We couldn’t start the colder season any more cosily – shearling bags or faux fur bags are back and are definitely among the biggest bag trends in autumn 2023. The trendy accessories are incredibly soft and fluffy and we can wear them on very cold days warm our hands again. What’s not to love about it? It doesn’t matter whether it’s a small clutch, XXL tote bag or backpack – the main thing is that it’s fluffy! In addition to models in classic natural tones, this year we also see shearling bags in bright colors that immediately put you in a good mood.

Bucket Bags

Small, practical and a great eye-catcher – we already know bucket bags from last year and luckily they will stay with us for the coming season. The stylish pouch bags are a super refreshing alternative to the classic shopper and give our outfits an exciting touch. Sometimes with long shoulder straps, short handles, chains or eye-catching details – bucket bags are available in a wide variety of designs and our bag collections would be unimaginable without them.

