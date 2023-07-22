The Most Perishable Drugs: Importance of Proper Storage and Handling

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has launched an investigation into slimming drugs amid concerns over an increased risk of suicide. This comes after reports of several cases of suicide linked to the use of these drugs. The EMA is urging healthcare professionals and patients to be cautious when using or prescribing these medications.

The EMA’s investigation was prompted by mounting evidence suggesting a possible association between slimming drugs and suicidal tendencies. Studies have shown that certain ingredients in these drugs can affect the brain chemistry, leading to an increased risk of depression and suicidal thoughts.

“The safety of patients is our top priority, and we take all reports of adverse events very seriously,” said Dr. Emma Johnson, Chief Medical Officer at the EMA. “Based on the available data, we have decided to launch this investigation to assess the potential risks associated with the use of slimming drugs.”

The investigation will involve a comprehensive review of all available data, including clinical trials, real-world data, and reports of adverse events. The EMA will also consult with experts in the field to gather additional insights into the potential risks associated with these medications.

In the meantime, the EMA is advising healthcare professionals and patients to be vigilant. They recommend closely monitoring patients who are using slimming drugs for any signs of depression, changes in mood, or suicidal thoughts. Patients are urged to consult their healthcare providers if they experience any of these symptoms.

It is worth noting that the investigation by the EMA is specific to slimming drugs and their potential association with suicide risk. The guidelines for the storage of medicines, on the other hand, remain unchanged. Roberto Tobia, Secretary of Federfarma, emphasized the importance of proper storage temperature and adherence to expiration dates, particularly during the summer months.

“The most perishable drugs are those for epilepsy, anticoagulants, antihypertensives, and those for diabetes, such as insulin, which must be kept in the fridge,” Tobia stated. It is crucial for patients to follow these guidelines to ensure the efficacy and safety of their medications.

As for slimming drugs, the EMA investigation aims to provide healthcare professionals and patients with a comprehensive understanding of the risks associated with these medications. Until further guidance is issued, caution and close monitoring are advised when using or prescribing slimming drugs.

