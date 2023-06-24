The most popular medical apps on the net, but pay attention to the doctors’ warning

Nowadays, even medicine has become digital and this is demonstrated by the many medical apps spread on the net, but beware of doctors.

Our smartphone it has now become in all respects a life-saving tool, useful in every situation and in every area of ​​life. Gone are the days when our device was only used to make phone calls, send messages on WhatsApp or do a quick search on the internet. Now with a mobile phone you can really do everything, including having information about illnesses and on medical visits.

Many people around the world are concerned about their health and want to know more about their symptoms, but sadly not always they can visit the general practitioner. Doctors often have too many patients, or the doctor’s office is simply too far from our home and we cannot travel easily. It is precisely in this case that the smartphone comes into play who for some years has also become our trusted doctor.

The most popular medical apps on the net: what you need to download

Many people, for example, they search for their symptoms on the internetbut the answer is not always the desired one or the right one, but for quite some time now the craze of downloading the so-called medical apps. It’s about applications that can monitor or check people’s health status simply entering your symptoms and your personal data.

However, these apps are created only for an additional control of one’s symptoms and they absolutely cannot replace the opinion of an expert doctor. Therefore, the ideal would be to undergo a general check thanks to these apps, then – in case the situation worsens or in any case requires more in-depth visits – go to the doctor baseline for further control.

The most widespread medical applications on the net and which can be easily downloaded on your smartphone are obviously those that monitor our state of health on a daily basis. For example, the most famous are the apps that are used to control the heartbeatthe blood pressurethe blood oxygen saturation eh blood sugar levels.

Other highly downloaded applications are those that they monitor sleep, perhaps by checking the hours in which we sleep and the quality of sleep. Furthermore, most of these applications they are also present on devices that can be worn on the wristlike smart watches so as to have much more precise controls.

