The most reliable, quality and least problematic SUVs according to a brand new JD Power analysis

L’Initial Quality Study di J.D. Power has become a major benchmark for consumers when assessing the quality of new vehicles directly from the factory. It is a methodological survey in which 30,062 drivers are asked to identify the defects present in their new cars 90 days after purchase and use.

This research requires a rigorous approach for both the experts and the drivers involved, addressing 223 questions divided into 9 categories, ranging from infotainment and exterior elements, passing through the powertrain and driving experience. The results are reported in a ranking, calculated as number of defects found by the owners for every 100 specimens analysed. Let’s see in detail:

What are the most reliable SUVs according to JD Power The most frequent car problems according to JD Power

What are the most reliable SUVs for JD Power

In the 2023 edition of the JD Power’s vehicle reliability research, automaker Lexus took first place with a strong score of 133 problems found for every 100 vehicles. Among the other premium brands that achieved top positions, Genesis ranked second, followed by Cadillac in twelfth place and BMW in fifteenth place.

Kia achieved an excellent result, finishing in third place, followed by Buick, Chevrolet, Mitsubishi and Toyota. Among automotive companies, Toyota stands out for the most awards, with six models included in the list: Lexus NX, Lexus RX, Toyota C-HR, Toyota Highlander, Toyota Sienna and Toyota Tacoma.

These data represent a vehicle reliability indicator and related technologies, providing users and car manufacturers with valuable information for assessing the quality and reliability of vehicles on the market. In detail of the SUV segment, the picture is as follows:

Compact suv: Kia Sportage, Buick Envision, Jeep Cherokee

Compact premium suv: Lexus NX, Cadillac XT4, Bmw X3

Large suv: Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon

Midsize suv: Chevrolet Blazer, Hyundai Santa Fe, Ford Edge

Midsize premium suv: Lexus RX, Lexus GX

Small suv: Toyota C-HR, Buick Encore, Chevrolet Trax

Small premium suv: Bmw X2, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Bmw X1

Upper Midsize suv: Toyota Highlander, Kia Sorento, Toyota 4Runner

Upper midsize premium suv: Bmw X5, , Cadillac XT6, Volvo XC90

JD Power’s most frequent car problems

According to the analysis conducted by JD Power, several issues have emerged in the automotive sector, with particular reference to the technology integrated into vehicles. Among the main criticalities identified, the starter battery failures, the obsolescence of the maps in the navigation system, the malfunctions of the voice assistants and problems relating to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto stand out. These results highlight the critical importance of Over-The-Air (OTA) updates to correct any defects or deficiencies, for example, providing the necessary updates for the navigation system.

The 2023 edition of the study highlighted how i multimedia systems are among the most problematic aspects. Analyzing the critical issues more specifically, the main points of attention concern integrated voice recognition, followed by connectivity with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, and connectivity of the integrated Bluetooth system.

Other problematic aspects were the touch screen difficult to use, the lack of power outlets and USB ports, and the navigation system inaccurate or with outdated maps. This information provides a detailed picture of the technical challenges that need to be addressed to improve the reliability and overall experience of in-vehicle infotainment. Compared to these parameters, the top ten most reliable brands for JD Power are made up of:

Lexus Genesis Kia Buick Chevrolet Mitsubishi Toyota Hyundai Mini Nissan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

