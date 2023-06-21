The most severe forms of heart attacks mainly strike on Mondays

The most severe forms of heart attacks occur on Mondays

According to a study presented at the British Cardiovascular Society Conference, the most severe forms of heart attacks occur more frequently Monday. This research analyzed data from 10,528 Irish patients who were hospitalized between 2013 and 2018, due to symptoms of a STEMI (ST-segment elevation acute myocardial infarction), which is the most severe form of heart attack, characterized bycomplete occlusion of a main coronary artery.

Figure 1 – Find out why the day of the week could influence the risk of heart attack: why is Monday the most critical day?

Crazy rhythms: the role of Monday in myocardial infarction

But why the Monday is the day when the most severe cases of heart attack occur most frequently? Previous studies have suggested that this phenomenon can be indirectly attributed to the return to work and the adaptation of our body to the sleep-wake rhythm of the weekdays after relaxing at the weekend. According to industry expert Jack Laffan, a heart attack on Monday could be the result of a combination of factors, including circadian rhythm. This theory also builds on previous research that has shown a correlation between the circadian rhythm and cardiovascular disease.

Heart attack and cardiac arrest: two distinct concepts

It is important to clarify the difference between heart attack e cardiac arrest, terms often used interchangeably but representing two distinct medical conditions. L’heart attack o heart attack occurs when there is a problem of blood circulation in one of the heart arteries. On the other hand, thecardiac arrest occurs when there is a “malfunction” in the electrical system of the heart, often caused by atrial fibrillationa type of irregular heartbeat that prevents the heart from pumping blood properly to the rest of the body.

Critical period: the holidays

According to the American Heart Association, the vacation represent a critical period in which a high number of heart attacks are recorded. In particular, thelast week of December it is notable for the highest number of heart attack cases than at any other time of the year. Changes in daily routine, exercise and diet during the holidays could put people at higher cardiovascular risk. Therefore, it is vital to pay attention to your health during this time of year.

Does the heart attack come on Monday?

The study presented during the British Cardiovascular Society Conference highlighted a correlation between the most serious forms of heart attack and the day of the week, with a greater incidence Monday. However, the exact causes of this association require further investigation. Circadian rhythms and variations in holiday routines could be key factors in understanding this deadly disease. A better understanding of these mechanisms will allow for the development of more effective preventive interventions aimed at saving more lives in the future.

Sources:

