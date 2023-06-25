the move to spy on Chinese troops

Agreements in the defense and energy sectors. In addition to the proven and implicit common will to strengthen ties to limit the rise of China in the Indo-Pacific. United States e India they cemented theirs partnership on several fronts, sharing the same global strategic priorities. Indian premier Narendra Modi was hosted by Joe Biden at the White House, where an important meeting was staged between the two. Not only because it was Modi’s first trip to the US since he became leader of India, but also and above all because of the results obtained.

Among the various agreements registered, the spotlights are on the one relating to the purchase, by New Delhi, of around thirty drones Mq-9b updated, to be used, in part, in high-altitude operations along the Himalayan border, the same disputed and shared with Beijing. The transaction should bring into Washington’s coffers a sum equal to approximately 3 billion dollars. Money well invested, in the eyes of the Indian government, given that the aircraft will be used mostly to patrol the immense areas bordering the Sino-Indian borders in search of any enemy troop movements.

Do you want to receive our newsletters?

The agreement on drones between the US and India

Until a few years ago, India used to rely heavily on human patrols to guard the disputed border. The situation changed in 2020, when a clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers cooled relations between Delhi and Beijing, prompting both sides to increase the deployment of troops, weapons and surveillance equipment. Of course, India is not a US security ally, but the two countries share a deep distrust of Beijing.

This meant a major cooperation among them, including information sharing, arms sales, and the joint production of weapons. From this point of view, half of the Mq-9b drones should be delivered to indiana navywhile the rest will be used by the army and theIndian Air Force for surveillance along the Sino-Indian border.

The purchase shows India’s increasingly determined efforts to keep a close eye on the border, where it faces a well-equipped adversary. In short, India faces the difficult task of closely guarding the border to avoid being blindsided by China‘s next moves, officials said. New Delhi already operates dozens of domestically and Israeli-made drones, many of them equipped with advanced sensors and cameras, and also uses satellite images to trace the activities of the Dragon in the border areas, obtain information on rival troops and the deployment of weapons and infrastructure.

The meeting between Modi and Biden

The partnership between India and the United States in the field of defense demonstrates the mutual trust and strategic priorities shared by the two countries. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it clearly during a press conference at the White House with Biden. “Our relationship includes technology transfers and greater collaboration in terms of industrial development and production,” he said, positively evaluating the memorandum of understanding signed by the US General Electric Aerospace and the Indian Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, for the production of engines for fighter aircraft for the India Air Force. “It is a historical agreementwhich paves the way for new job opportunities in both countries and will give new impetus to our cooperation in the field of security in the years to come,” he concluded.

“We are two great nations, two great friends and two great powers”, with one of “the most decisive partnerships of the 21st century” and “the strongest, closest and most dynamic of all time”, added Biden, referring to relations between India and the United States. Modi’s visit, by the way, falls under the diplomatic cloth that the American president is weaving to strengthen alliances against China and Russia.

Net of a few thorny knots on the issue of rights, the US and India have signed an agreement on drones and one for the production on Indian territory of F414 engines for the new fighters made by General Electric, which provides for the sharing of top secret technology and would solidify the link between the defenses of the two countries. The US giant Micron will then invest 800 million dollars in a semiconductor factory in Modi’s home state, Gujarat, with a view to diversifying the supply chain in the sector by removing it from Chinese dependence. Over 2 billion in investments will come from Indian companies. A space collaboration agreement is also planned for a mission to the ISS and for Artemis, the project to bring man back to the moon.

Give us one more minute of your time!

If you liked the article you just read, ask yourself: If I hadn’t read it here, could I have read it elsewhere? If there were no InsideOver, how many wars forgotten by the media would remain so? How many reflections on the world around you couldn’t you do? We work every day to provide you with quality reports and insights for free. But the kind of journalism we do is anything but “cheap”. If you think it’s worth encouraging and supporting us, do it now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

